White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earned another merit badge in dishonesty today. That of course isn’t news because it’s a daily occurrence, but we’ve gotten whiplash from the Left’s fast pivot on what’s a “threat to democracy” lately. Today was no different when KJP was talking about the three Tennessee House Democrats who were expelled for breaking the rules and halting official government proceedings:

Karine Jean-Pierre on the expulsion of the "Tennessee Three": It was "an attack on our democracy." pic.twitter.com/sRTZ4mhGKK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2023

Oh please! If those three had been Republicans everybody knows Jean-Pierre and all the Democrats would be referring to them as “insurrectionists.”

Yeah, they were doing the attacking. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) April 21, 2023

Still funny to me that the Tennessee legislature used a democratic process and vote to expel those 3 members (who violated rules that were also put in place by a democratic process) and it’s somehow an “attack on democracy.” https://t.co/OjQr9bacS6 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 21, 2023

Weird how those “rules” work, isn’t it? And in the Tennessee instance the “insurrectionists” were actual members of the House and not random people in the building.

Maybe having such a ridiculous figure as her as WH spokesman is the real threat to democracy. Everyone knows she shouldn't be in this position and yet no one will say it publicly. — Kris Kinder (@RednikSirk) April 21, 2023

She lies like crazy with the greatest of ease, which is apparently one of the main qualifications for a position in the Biden administration.

Yes-democracy involves using a bull-horn to disrupt proceedings — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) April 21, 2023

As usual, that’s perfectly acceptable and even encouraged as long as somebody on the Left is doing it.

