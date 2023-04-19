When Donald Trump was president you can no doubt remember how Democrats feted government whistleblowers with allegations against his administration as patriotic heroes. Well, the rules have now changed because they guy with a “D” after his name is in the White House, so we’re expecting the Democrats to quickly attempt to discredit this report:

An IRS supervisor has told lawmakers he has information to share that suggests the Justice Department is improperly handling its investigation into Hunter Biden and is seeking whistleblower protections https://t.co/wWbeYWdM3F — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 19, 2023

As usual, “nothing to see here!”

Remember how much the press loved whistleblowers during the Trump administration? Can’t wait for CNN to cover this one breathlessly. https://t.co/5J4Kosc0lr — Sean Southard (@SeanSouthardKY) April 19, 2023

I'm so old I can remember when the media loved whistle-blowers.https://t.co/E5NyFdvOt0 — JWF (@JammieWF) April 19, 2023

Right? We’ll see how quickly much of the press tries to bury this story:

IRS whistleblower alleges cover-up of Hunter Biden tax evasion in bombshell letter to Congress https://t.co/ma7C1TZWZG pic.twitter.com/OBYFAxS2TW — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2023

Breaking: IRS agent who supervises Hunter Biden tax fraud case alleges 'preferential treatment' and false testimony to Congress Letter to Congress seeking whistleblower guidance doesn't name Hunter but congressional aides confirmed. First reported by WSJ https://t.co/KADItNHhgT pic.twitter.com/IEoZ3KqcDM — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) April 19, 2023

From the New York Post:

An IRS whistleblower has informed Congress that they want to come forward to reveal a coverup in the tax evasion investigation of first son Hunter Biden, according to a letter obtained by The Post. A lawyer representing the agency employee informed a group of congressional committee leaders Wednesday that they need guidance on how to lawfully expose “preferential treatment” and false testimony to Congress by a “senior political appointee.” The unnamed whistleblower is “a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” the official’s attorney, Mark Lytle, wrote to seven members of Congress.

The whistleblower is reportedly alleging a longtime cover-up of Biden family corruption.

An IRS supervisor has told lawmakers he has information to share that suggests the Biden administration is improperly handling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and is seeking whistleblower protections https://t.co/gbzaQtjJGY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 19, 2023

The coverup of Biden family corruption has been going strong for years. https://t.co/MVlRY0PN3t — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 19, 2023

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge adds this from the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee:

We’ll now wait to see how fast this story either develops or disappears…

Let’s see if this person gets the hero treatment afforded Eric Ciaramella & Alexander Vindman..🤔 https://t.co/800s46PqxL — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 19, 2023

We’re going to go ahead and guess NO.

