When Donald Trump was president you can no doubt remember how Democrats feted government whistleblowers with allegations against his administration as patriotic heroes. Well, the rules have now changed because they guy with a “D” after his name is in the White House, so we’re expecting the Democrats to quickly attempt to discredit this report:

As usual, “nothing to see here!”

Right? We’ll see how quickly much of the press tries to bury this story:

From the New York Post:

An IRS whistleblower has informed Congress that they want to come forward to reveal a coverup in the tax evasion investigation of first son Hunter Biden, according to a letter obtained by The Post.

A lawyer representing the agency employee informed a group of congressional committee leaders Wednesday that they need guidance on how to lawfully expose “preferential treatment” and false testimony to Congress by a “senior political appointee.”

The unnamed whistleblower is “a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” the official’s attorney, Mark Lytle, wrote to seven members of Congress.

The whistleblower is reportedly alleging a longtime cover-up of Biden family corruption.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge adds this from the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee:

We’ll now wait to see how fast this story either develops or disappears…

We’re going to go ahead and guess NO.

