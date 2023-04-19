When it comes to the topic of climate change the continued approach of the Biden administration is “Always Be Closing!”

Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland and a couple members of her staff were certainly doing just that at a congressional hearing today:

Did you see the two staffers behind her? It’s almost as if they were told they’d be paid extra if they could look like they were watching that Sarah McLachlan ASPCA commercial.

Psychological testing is needed desperately. Or maybe tests were given and anybody who failed was offered a job in the Biden administration.

Trending

It is a cult and the rest of us are expected to pay the price for their wealth transfer excuse.

No kidding!

***

Related:

Biden’s Interior Secretary stumped by basic questions is ‘this entire administration summed up’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: