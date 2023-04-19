When it comes to the topic of climate change the continued approach of the Biden administration is “Always Be Closing!”

Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland and a couple members of her staff were certainly doing just that at a congressional hearing today:

Biden Interior Secretary literally starts crying during a congressional hearing: "All of this is because climate change is the crisis of our lifetime!" pic.twitter.com/7X6KzXjyhe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2023

Did you see the two staffers behind her? It’s almost as if they were told they’d be paid extra if they could look like they were watching that Sarah McLachlan ASPCA commercial.

omg…and the one nodding behind her. These people need all need mental health evaluations. https://t.co/Llvhgzedj9 — Dumpsterfire (@shelloloh) April 19, 2023

Psychological testing is needed desperately. Or maybe tests were given and anybody who failed was offered a job in the Biden administration.

These goons are ridic. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 19, 2023

It is a cult and the rest of us are expected to pay the price for their wealth transfer excuse.

Lmfaooooo! So desperate for us to buy the lie. https://t.co/vzE4rOIfUU — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) April 19, 2023

No, it is not. Mass formation psychosis is real. https://t.co/eZfyDDzm1g — CHUBBS (@CHUBBSPeterso_n) April 19, 2023

The country is being run into the ground by a bunch of mental patients https://t.co/PCFVNLQGCR — Gary Boddicker (@gboddicker) April 19, 2023

No kidding!

