Laura Ingraham interviewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the possible Republican presidential candidate served up a great lesson about how the media spins and how other GOPers can tell if they’re doing something that pleases the liberal press. Watch:
Ron DeSantis explains why Republicans step out of line:
“If you are a Republican who steps out of line you are the greatest thing since sliced bread.”
“I hope that Republicans realize that if the media likes you, you are doing something wrong” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IZysEZpOVo
Bingo!
Fact Check: pic.twitter.com/IZsiEtU635
True… all of it.
***
***
