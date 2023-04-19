Laura Ingraham interviewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the possible Republican presidential candidate served up a great lesson about how the media spins and how other GOPers can tell if they’re doing something that pleases the liberal press. Watch:

Ron DeSantis explains why Republicans step out of line: “If you are a Republican who steps out of line you are the greatest thing since sliced bread.” “I hope that Republicans realize that if the media likes you, you are doing something wrong” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IZysEZpOVo — West Coast Politics (@Coast_Politics) April 19, 2023

Bingo!

True… all of it.

