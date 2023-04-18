On the heels of the Bud Lite boycott, Donald Trump, Jr. set tongues wagging when he suggested the company donates to conservatives and maybe it was time to leave them alone. While some agreed, Governor DeSantis pushed back with his own remedy today during an interview with conservative media personality, Benny Johnson.

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. DeSantis on Dylan Mulvaney — "It's a total fraud." "Are we going to be a society based on truth or based on deceit? If you take a man and they dress up as a woman you're asking me to be complicit in a lie. I refuse to do that. The truth will set you free." pic.twitter.com/KoYQWk0gC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2023

Conservative media personality, Matt Walsh, immediately RT’d with his own commentary on the clip and was clearly a fan:

I am not interested in any Republican who isn’t this direct and honest about the trans agenda https://t.co/voySPxw6Fq — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 18, 2023

Wow! That is quite a ringing endorsement from Matt!

Other Twitter users agreed with Governor DeSantis’s take no prisoners stance.

You do not get to redefine our common understanding of reality itself based on your whims. That’s the crux of the whole issue; once you accept that you can, it’s all just haggling over price. https://t.co/Tx3SXXWtPv — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) April 18, 2023

Of course, this is Twitter and it’s not exciting if someone isn’t disagreeing.

Yay, for your BS culture wars! — @BCB_Ocho🇨🇷🇨🇷🇨🇷🇺🇸 (@BCB_Ocho) April 18, 2023

Let people live their lives. — Alice Vermillion (@AliceinOlympia) April 18, 2023

Welp, I guess you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

To sum things up:

Common Sense coming from @RonDeSantisFL funny how Republicans just want #CommonSense and liberals want to live in a fictional world. https://t.co/uNksHCVdbI — 🇺🇸Vote Red in 2022 🇺🇸 (@BegraciousAb) April 18, 2023

May it ever and always be! Sorry, you know your resident Florida native had to say it!

As this battle continues to heat up, and conservatives place pressure on companies who force gender ideology on our families, we are sure many prospective 2024 presidential candidates will weigh in!