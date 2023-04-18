On the heels of the Bud Lite boycott, Donald Trump, Jr. set tongues wagging when he suggested the company donates to conservatives and maybe it was time to leave them alone. While some agreed, Governor DeSantis pushed back with his own remedy today during an interview with conservative media personality, Benny Johnson.

Conservative media personality, Matt Walsh, immediately RT’d with his own commentary on the clip and was clearly a fan:

Trending

Wow! That is quite a ringing endorsement from Matt!

Other Twitter users agreed with Governor DeSantis’s take no prisoners stance.

Of course, this is Twitter and it’s not exciting if someone isn’t disagreeing.

Welp, I guess you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

To sum things up:

May it ever and always be! Sorry, you know your resident Florida native had to say it!

As this battle continues to heat up, and conservatives place pressure on companies who force gender ideology on our families, we are sure many prospective 2024 presidential candidates will weigh in!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BennyJohnsonDeSantisdonaldtrumpMattWalshRonDeSantisTrump