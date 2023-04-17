President Biden returned to the U.S. on Friday night after several days in Ireland, and now that the weekend is over it appears the White House is trying to ease him back into the work week slowly:

In fairness to Biden, it is Friday and it was a long week. Wait, it’s only Monday!?

Pace yourself, Mr. President!

Maybe Hunter’s taking the day off too.

Can we all call a lid today?

Licking the world is exhausting work but somebody’s got to do it.

