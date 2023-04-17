President Biden returned to the U.S. on Friday night after several days in Ireland, and now that the weekend is over it appears the White House is trying to ease him back into the work week slowly:

It's Monday and Biden called a lid at 9:03 am — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 17, 2023

In fairness to Biden, it is Friday and it was a long week. Wait, it’s only Monday!?

The White House calls a lid, shortly after 9 a.m. this morning. pic.twitter.com/hqPQKp32A7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 17, 2023

White House has called a "lid" for the day, per pooler @shiramstein. Today is the observance of Emancipation Day in DC and Patriots' Day in Massachusetts. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) April 17, 2023

The White House has called a lid for the day at 9am — Wills Robinson (@Wills_Robinson) April 17, 2023

Pace yourself, Mr. President!

It's tough recovering from a taxpayer funded vacation. https://t.co/sFJrHZr9em — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 17, 2023

Maybe Hunter’s taking the day off too.

On 9 AM on a Monday??? What a world. — Darryl Archideld 🗣💯 (@DGBFan) April 17, 2023

Can we all call a lid today?

I have just informed my boss that I'm calling a lid for the day. https://t.co/bd25yuUp8J — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 17, 2023

I wish they’d call a lid for the next 21 months. https://t.co/JmC88Nfi16 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 17, 2023

He’s licking the world. That must be exhausting. — John (@xX144Xx) April 17, 2023

Licking the world is exhausting work but somebody’s got to do it.

***

