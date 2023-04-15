Yesterday the CEO of Anheuser-Busch released a statement that pretty much amounted to a lot of words that didn’t really say anything at all:

As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation. Brendan Whitworth CEO, Anheuser-Busch

Around the time that statement was released, the Bud Light Twitter account, after about two weeks of silence, tweeted this desperate attempt to return to normal:

That tweet was worth revisiting because it’s still getting a ton of attention, and not much of it for the reasons the company will like.

Yeah, it’s pretty brutal.

The ratio on this one is indeed impressive:

***

The comments here are amazing. I think the only way Bud Light can save its brand, and I’m not kidding, is to become the presenting sponsor of every conservative media outlet in America. Spend tens of millions in ad money & apologize for alienating your entire base. This isn’t… https://t.co/yNhoQp9JBY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2023

Bud light stars in: How to lose a customer base in 1 ad campaign. https://t.co/EMzcD3A15p — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) April 15, 2023

After sparking backlash 2 weeks ago and remaining silent across all social media and losing $6 billion in market value the best the PR team could do was this… TGIF? https://t.co/Jvy7gjxLRs — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 15, 2023

They probably would have been better off saying nothing.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: