Ever since the backlash to Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney promotion started a couple of weeks ago, Anheuser-Busch brands have been silent on social media.

However, on Friday, the AB CEO issued a word salad-style statement making it clear that the Mulvaney campaign would at least be suspended for the time being:

As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation. Brendan Whitworth CEO, Anheuser-Busch

After nobody bought that, suddenly @BudLight decided it would be a good time to return to Twitter, and here’s their first tweet in two weeks:

Oh man, is this one of the worst corporate blunders in a long time or what? But really, we’ve got to feel for Bud Light’s social media team who probably had nothing to do with this mess.

The comments are saaaaavage https://t.co/d1iGO5A5xE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 15, 2023

Yeah, that’s exactly what happened.

You guys should probably just give up posting for a while, or forever https://t.co/Wn6W2mqKpv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 15, 2023

Sorry, I already bought my case of water for the weekend. https://t.co/z4drxuFXr0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 15, 2023

Your boss literally said she didn't want my business. Yuengling is great. And proud America First supporters! https://t.co/AFvHfym8nj — NC Scout (@Brushbeater) April 15, 2023

It’ll take Anheuser-Busch a while to recover from this doozy.

