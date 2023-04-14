Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch-related beer properties have maintained social media silence since the start of their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney at the beginning of the month, and the New York Post reported this week that that particular marketing disaster has been costing them in value:

Beer Colossus Anheuser-Busch saw its value plummet more than $5 billion since the company announced its branding partnership with controversial transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Since March 31, shares of Bud Light’s parent company have fallen by nearly 4% — knocking down the company’s market capitalization from $132.38 billion to $127.13 billion on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch stock fizzled more than 1.5% on Wednesday.

Subsequent video showing Bud Light’s VP of marketing defending the Mulvaney branding effort only made things worse:

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/Qg8oNNerwO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2023

After a couple weeks of radio silence, the Anheuser-Busch CEO must have figured it was finally time to say something. The company has posted the statement on their website:

Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place. pic.twitter.com/XUndM2b6qh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2023

Here’s the whole statement:

As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation. Brendan Whitworth CEO, Anheuser-Busch

Matt Walsh doesn’t think that’s going to make anybody happy:

The statement won’t satisfy their conservative customers because there is no apology or acknowledgment of wrong. And it won’t satisfy the Left because it doesn’t affirm transgenderism and admits at least (without using the word) that the trans issue “divides people.” — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2023

They had a few options in dealing with this PR crisis. Out of all the options, they chose the one with the biggest downside and no upside. Geniuses. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2023

Yeah that statement’s probably not going to cut it for anybody.

That sure was a lot of words to say absolutely nothing. — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) April 14, 2023

“We just hired an unequivocally divisive creature to represent our brand and hoped people wouldn’t make a big deal out of it. Lol.” https://t.co/MXmz77vJG3 pic.twitter.com/re0PJMfM9F — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 14, 2023

Bro tried bringing his service into it like that makes it ok — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) April 14, 2023

Anybody want a beer to wash down that word salad with?

This is a display of pure weakness on the part of AB. — Mary Tobin (@maptobin) April 14, 2023

Yeah. This says nothing. It’s like telling your wife “I’m sorry you feel that way.” — John Kopecky (@Pecker2002) April 14, 2023

He didn’t even address anything, basically said “we make beer” 🤣🤣 — wolf (@nomanners21) April 14, 2023

He tried. Sort of.

