California Gov. Gavin Newsom is clearly angling to run for president at some point, and in doing so we can’t help but notice he’s not using his own state as an example of the tremendous results of his “leadership.” Instead Newsom’s keeping the focus on red states while pretending that freedom is slavery and life is death. Here’s the latest example:

This is not what freedom looks like. https://t.co/YSnaQjpJ9V — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 13, 2023

“Not what freedom looks like”? Does he really want to go there?

You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means. https://t.co/G4BIeUqb2R — Joe Zaza (@thejoezaza) April 14, 2023

Please stay in California and leave us Floridians alone. https://t.co/ECRklsQbB2 — Brittany (@thebrittanyjea) April 14, 2023

Perhaps Newsom is just jealous because so many people from his own state have fled to Florida and elsewhere (including Newsom’s in-laws).

And it isn’t difficult to understand why that’s happening.

There are myriad reasons Newsom’s trying to distract everybody.

And this Gavin is NOT what America, outside of Cali, wants to look like…You are NOT A LEADER!! https://t.co/89FZFv19ss pic.twitter.com/Refol1kk4J — Crown of Thorns (@Crownof47888285) April 14, 2023

Homeless camps define your definition of “freedom” where in actuality they are slaves to the state https://t.co/ybkAS2033u — djackso (@Djackso1492) April 14, 2023

Freedom = killing humans. “Why would anyone think killing schools kids is ok?” Same people. https://t.co/6pGoFzuWr1 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 14, 2023

*Elected officials literally saving Millions of Babies lives with the stroke of a pen* Gavin Newsome: This is not what freedom looks like. Believe them when they tell you who they are. https://t.co/xTT3qhAPMv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 14, 2023

***

This is what “freedom” looks like, Newsom-style:

***

Here’s more Newsom-style “freedom”:

Ah, “freedom”!

Newsom also had this to add:

In the dead of the night DeSantis strips women of their fundamental freedoms. https://t.co/X3655CabtD — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 14, 2023

“In the dead of night”? It doesn’t look like DeSantis was making any attempt to keep what was happening a secret.

In the dead of the night, you stripped parents of theirs https://t.co/he5ynFsAg2 — Blue Check $8 GRACE 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) April 14, 2023

What happens in the dead of the night in San Francisco? Death. — Richie McPeak (@McpeakRichie) April 14, 2023

What’s happening in Newsom’s own state is why he’s so desperately trying to keep attention on Florida and elsewhere.

Gavin is mad that his master Satan is not being appeased with more child sacrifice https://t.co/5AySVoBpja — Cowboy Ben (@CowboyBen23) April 14, 2023

Basically that’s what it boils down to.

***

Related:

Gavin Newsom’s warning of ‘what’s to come’ in Ron DeSantis’ Florida sounds more like a cry for help

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempted slam on red ‘murder states’ is ALL fail

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: