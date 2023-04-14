California Gov. Gavin Newsom is clearly angling to run for president at some point, and in doing so we can’t help but notice he’s not using his own state as an example of the tremendous results of his “leadership.” Instead Newsom’s keeping the focus on red states while pretending that freedom is slavery and life is death. Here’s the latest example:

“Not what freedom looks like”? Does he really want to go there?

Perhaps Newsom is just jealous because so many people from his own state have fled to Florida and elsewhere (including Newsom’s in-laws).

And it isn’t difficult to understand why that’s happening.

Trending

There are myriad reasons Newsom’s trying to distract everybody.

***

This is what “freedom” looks like, Newsom-style:

null

***

Here’s more Newsom-style “freedom”:

null

Ah, “freedom”!

Newsom also had this to add:

“In the dead of night”? It doesn’t look like DeSantis was making any attempt to keep what was happening a secret.

What’s happening in Newsom’s own state is why he’s so desperately trying to keep attention on Florida and elsewhere.

Basically that’s what it boils down to.

***

Related:

Gavin Newsom’s warning of ‘what’s to come’ in Ron DeSantis’ Florida sounds more like a cry for help

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempted slam on red ‘murder states’ is ALL fail

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: