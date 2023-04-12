It all started with Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s tweet about standing up to China:

Blackburn’s tweet about China caught the attention of gun control activist and Harvard’s finest David Hogg, who immediately slammed not the communists, but the Tennessee senator:

Do they teach history at Harvard or no?

No kidding.

Right?

Does Hogg know what one of Mao’s highest priorities was for the Great Leap Forward?

Perhaps he does realize that and it’s why he instinctively slammed Blackburn instead of the CCP.

