It all started with Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s tweet about standing up to China:

Our nation needs to stand up to Communist China now more than ever. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 10, 2023

Blackburn’s tweet about China caught the attention of gun control activist and Harvard’s finest David Hogg, who immediately slammed not the communists, but the Tennessee senator:

Do they teach history at Harvard or no?

If your position on guns didn’t make it clear you don’t understand history, your position on Mao sure does. — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) April 12, 2023

No kidding.

Harvard working wonders I see — Chris McGowne (@cjmcgowne) April 12, 2023

Right?

Read up on Mao's revolution, David. You'll be surprised how much blood has been shed by China. Btw, what are your thoughts on the Uygher camps? — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) April 12, 2023

You need to utilize Google once in awhile my dude. https://t.co/c5SIdpvAQg — Sean Moscynski (@Moscynski) April 11, 2023

More kids died than those who perished in China’s Great Leap Backwards? pic.twitter.com/QAywTtVBke — Not K (@NotK_US) April 11, 2023

Does Hogg know what one of Mao’s highest priorities was for the Great Leap Forward?

Mao killed 65million Chinese after he banned guns — Aaron Smith (@AaronSm40431561) April 12, 2023

You realize Mao's government instituted gun control shortly before creating the worst famine in the world that's killed more people then any other event in history. — Based Femboy Epic Gamer (@realtyler216) April 11, 2023

Perhaps he does realize that and it’s why he instinctively slammed Blackburn instead of the CCP.

***

Related:

David Hogg’s response to Rick Scott losing a friend in Louisville shooting shows what a DBAG he really is

Judd Legum upset that he and David Hogg have been tagged with ‘Community Notes’

David Hogg, who has been fighting the Second Amendment for years, now believes he understands it

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: