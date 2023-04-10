At the start of this month, Bud Light teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney to sell some beer and it’s not going the way they expected:

During the NCAA's March Madness tournament, Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer. The decision sparked backlash online, including countless videos of people dumping or destroying the cans of beer in response. https://t.co/4cr4ep7eyh — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 8, 2023

Bud Light’s VP of Marketing has made things look even worse for the company. Meanwhile, it appears that Bud Light is taking a break from social media for some reason:

Bud Light has gone silent on social mediahttps://t.co/0VfSP2WrWr — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) April 10, 2023

Gee, what happened?

Bud Light goes silent on social media after Dylan Mulvaney partnership https://t.co/1MFDyFWcPm pic.twitter.com/nqsTDb2e54 — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2023

Bud Light loses its fizz: Beer giant has not posted on social media for more than a WEEK amid Dylan Mulvaney backlash https://t.co/mWFbHLVmRB pic.twitter.com/MIhPqCaWb6 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 9, 2023

Bud Light 🍺has been silent across all Social Media platforms since the Dylan Mulvaney brand partnership backlash erupted. • Instagram- no posts since March 30th

• Twitter- no posts since April 1st

• Facebook- no posts since March 30th Why is Bud Light so silent? 🤔… pic.twitter.com/Z0drJhl1fn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2023

The last tweet from Bud Light was almost ten days ago, and it’s gotten ratioed to the moon and back:

That’s got to be close to a new ratio record right there!

Bud Light hasn’t tweeted since April 1. The Dylan Ratio is now over 11k. https://t.co/SQytGgpRu2 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) April 10, 2023

Bud Light’s last tweet was over a week ago. Maybe they’re thinking of a good, heartfelt apology to their (former) “fratty and outdated” customers. https://t.co/vwjdu9FpWo — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 9, 2023

“How’s it going?”

***

Related:

Anheuser-Busch affiliate gives them a sarcastic ‘thank you’ for ruining his sales

***

