At the start of this month, Bud Light teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney to sell some beer and it’s not going the way they expected:

Bud Light’s VP of Marketing has made things look even worse for the company. Meanwhile, it appears that Bud Light is taking a break from social media for some reason:

Gee, what happened?

The last tweet from Bud Light was almost ten days ago, and it’s gotten ratioed to the moon and back:

null

That’s got to be close to a new ratio record right there!

“How’s it going?”

null

***

***

