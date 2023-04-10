Would Attorney General Merrick Garland lie to Republicans on congressional committees? That would be shocking, right? Not really, and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley spotted another reason to believe the answer to that question is “yes”:

The FBI recently sought to develop sources inside Christian churches and Catholic dioceses as part of an effort to combat domestic terrorism, according to internal documents released by House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

The internal documents — obtained last month by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who are also members of the so-called Weaponization Subcommittee — showed the FBI planned to use churches as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” The federal law enforcement agency also aimed to specifically target “mainline Catholic parishes” as part of its efforts.

The Weaponization Committee tweeted this earlier today:

No kidding. And that makes it 100 percent pure projection when they try to paint Republicans as “totalitarian wannabes.”

