Would Attorney General Merrick Garland lie to Republicans on congressional committees? That would be shocking, right? Not really, and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley spotted another reason to believe the answer to that question is “yes”:

I specifically asked Merrick Garland whether the FBI was targeting Catholic parishes and he said no. Now it turns out the FBI was using undercover sources in multiple parishes https://t.co/NZMkIXEN47 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 10, 2023

This administration just keeps getting more Orwellian by the day:

BREAKING: FBI sought to develop sources in Catholic churches to combat domestic terrorism, docs show https://t.co/Vy4FPupv9Y — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2023

Out: Undercover sources at school board meetings.

In: Undercover sources in Catholic churches:

The FBI recently sought to develop sources inside Christian churches and Catholic dioceses as part of an effort to combat domestic terrorism, according to internal documents released by House Judiciary Committee on Monday. The internal documents — obtained last month by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who are also members of the so-called Weaponization Subcommittee — showed the FBI planned to use churches as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” The federal law enforcement agency also aimed to specifically target “mainline Catholic parishes” as part of its efforts.

The Weaponization Committee tweeted this earlier today:

🚨 #BREAKING: We now know the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 employee, sought to use local religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” pic.twitter.com/97veIGtvq4 — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) April 10, 2023

Nothing to see here!

Everything we’ve learned about the FBI since the Trump era paints a very damning picture of a supposed law enforcement organization that has lost its way. Now, we’re learning their evil is far more widespread than we realized. https://t.co/OLl7H5RrQs — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 10, 2023

The Biden administration resembles the KGB Soviet Union. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 10, 2023

No kidding. And that makes it 100 percent pure projection when they try to paint Republicans as “totalitarian wannabes.”

Isn't lying to Congress a FELONY? — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) April 10, 2023

Not if you’re a Democrat!! All others yes it’s a felony — Debbie G (@LIgal629) April 10, 2023

Somewhere Dr. Fauci is giggling about all this.

***

***

