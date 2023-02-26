Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) tweets that the American people deserve the “full truth” about the origins of the coronavirus. The senator tweets his intention to again introduce legislation to make intelligence reports on COVID-19 open to the people.
The American people deserve the full truth about #covid origins. No more whitewash. I will again introduce legislation to make the US government’s intelligence reports on covid open to the people https://t.co/6rKqPzPKO2
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 26, 2023
The tweet from Sen. Hawley links to a report published by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday reading, “The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.” The WSJ report has been widely shared on Twitter by Republicans in Congress, including Sen. Hawley.
