The House Judiciary Committee has announced a hearing next week addressing violent crime in Manhattan:

Swalwell was having none of that, and compared Manhattan crime to a place “near” Jordan’s district:

Does Swalwell really want to go there?

First of all, Columbus is near Rep. Jordan’s district, but the member of Congress who actually represents most of the city is… a Democrat. Nice self-own, Rep. Swalwell! Notice though how Swalwell still tries to make that the fault of Jordan and the Republicans.

Trending

The party in control of Columbus? You guess it:

And yet that doesn’t stop shameless Dems from trying to blame Republicans for it.

Other than that, you really nailed it, Rep. Swalwell! (Cue massive eye roll)

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell hates to have to say this, but ‘you’re either here for the kids or the killers’

Eric Swalwell is sick and tired of Republicans undermining Dems’ serious border crisis solutions

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: