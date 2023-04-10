The House Judiciary Committee has announced a hearing next week addressing violent crime in Manhattan:

Swalwell was having none of that, and compared Manhattan crime to a place “near” Jordan’s district:

Why aren’t we having this hearing in Columbus, Ohio (near Jim Jordan’s district) — they have a murder rate nearly 3x higher than Manhattan? https://t.co/7NMJJnReyX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 10, 2023

Does Swalwell really want to go there?

First of all, Columbus is near Rep. Jordan’s district, but the member of Congress who actually represents most of the city is… a Democrat. Nice self-own, Rep. Swalwell! Notice though how Swalwell still tries to make that the fault of Jordan and the Republicans.

Not a bad idea. Maybe we could also hold similar meetings in Oakland and Stockton, California. Democrats have only controlled Columbus, Ohio for the last 23 years. pic.twitter.com/SfwgndU1cH — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 10, 2023

The party in control of Columbus? You guess it:

Eric, surprised you don't know that a Congressman doesn't run Columbus. In fact, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther is serving his second term.

Guess which party he is? Yeah, yours. Everything Dems touch turns to 💩 https://t.co/GtNPWuMVxi — P3 Driver 👍Indict Joe👍 (@p3driver) April 10, 2023

Hey Eric, the mayor of Columbus.https://t.co/obMDYuLYtQ I mean, if you're on board with us noticing that most of these big cities that are crime ridden are run by Democrats, welcome! — Gurr (@GurrAuthor) April 10, 2023

And yet that doesn’t stop shameless Dems from trying to blame Republicans for it.

Columbus Ohio is represented in the House by a Democrat; Franklin county is run by Democrats, and Columbus Ohio itself is run by…. Democrats. — Eric Jimerson (@EricJimerson) April 10, 2023

Other than that, you really nailed it, Rep. Swalwell! (Cue massive eye roll)

