Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell may not be the worst, but he comes pretty close. The guy is just insufferable. And that’s really the nicest thing we can say about him.

Though, truth be told, no one should be under any obligation to say anything nice about him. Not as long as he’s going to insist on pulling crap like this:

OK, but why on earth would anyone serious about fixing our immigration system ever in their right mind want to work with someone like Eric Swalwell?

Trending

Eric Swalwell is a clown. A clown and a shameless liar.

Hilarious, and hilariously easily debunked.

Uh-oh, Eric.

He knows it. He’s just counting on his legions of mindless followers not to know. Or at least not to care. For what it’s worth, it looks like he made the right call:

Hopefully there are a lot more people out there who can see right through his schtick.

Eric Swalwell’s solution to every problem is to blame Republicans for Democrats sucking. Wash, rinse, repeat.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border crisisDemocratsEric Swalwellillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationmigrantsrepublicans