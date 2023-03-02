Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell may not be the worst, but he comes pretty close. The guy is just insufferable. And that’s really the nicest thing we can say about him.

Though, truth be told, no one should be under any obligation to say anything nice about him. Not as long as he’s going to insist on pulling crap like this:

On the border, Democrats have solutions — Republicans only want the problem. I’ll work with anyone serious about fixing our immigration system. pic.twitter.com/VVBTJMsnNT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 1, 2023

OK, but why on earth would anyone serious about fixing our immigration system ever in their right mind want to work with someone like Eric Swalwell?

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 2, 2023

Eric Swalwell is a clown. A clown and a shameless liar.

No you don’t. — Chris Maness (@maness_chris) March 2, 2023

Hilarious, and hilariously easily debunked.

I worked with a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee back in the 113th Congress. Democrats opposed guest worker legislation that would've fixed much of our immigration problem. All Democrats would support was an "all-or-nothing" pathway to citizenship. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 2, 2023

Democrats have historically opposed any changes in the law that would allow workers to come to this country legally. In fact, Obama killed the McCain/Kennedy compromise in 2007 over this very issue. https://t.co/TssjIErJ7N — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 2, 2023

Uh-oh, Eric.

He knows it. He’s just counting on his legions of mindless followers not to know. Or at least not to care. For what it’s worth, it looks like he made the right call:

Hopefully there are a lot more people out there who can see right through his schtick.

If you have solutions. You haven't implemented them. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) March 2, 2023

Eric Swalwell’s solution to every problem is to blame Republicans for Democrats sucking. Wash, rinse, repeat.

