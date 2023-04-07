Yesterday reporters at the Miami Herald covered themselves in more “journalism” glory with the headline that the 13-year-old son of “whistleblower” Rebekah Jones was “arrested over memes”:

The subhead reminds us that the arrest of her son came just weeks after she “sued the state of Florida over wrongful termination.” Gee, what were they trying to insinuate?

As it turned out, the Herald buried the lede, most likely for “DeSantis BAD” purposes, and Twitter Community Notes did its stuff:

null

“Arrested over memes.” Sure.

The media dishonesty is off the charts and must be called out.

Wow, the Miami Herald really nailed it with that one — and by “nailed it” we mean drove another nail in the coffin of journalism.

The Herald’s headline continues to evolve:

Another day, another example of shameless “journalism.”

