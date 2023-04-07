Yesterday reporters at the Miami Herald covered themselves in more “journalism” glory with the headline that the 13-year-old son of “whistleblower” Rebekah Jones was “arrested over memes”:

13-year-old son of Rebekah Jones, whistleblower who clashed with DeSantis, arrested over memes https://t.co/gQqCP76k6u — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 6, 2023

The subhead reminds us that the arrest of her son came just weeks after she “sued the state of Florida over wrongful termination.” Gee, what were they trying to insinuate?

As it turned out, the Herald buried the lede, most likely for “DeSantis BAD” purposes, and Twitter Community Notes did its stuff:

“Arrested over memes.” Sure.

The media dishonesty is off the charts and must be called out.

Community notes for the win. 👏 https://t.co/5MoTSs06c0 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 7, 2023

Twitter didn’t so much add context as it did correct an outright lie https://t.co/B36kIwHH0B — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) April 7, 2023

Wow, the Miami Herald really nailed it with that one — and by “nailed it” we mean drove another nail in the coffin of journalism.

She's not a whistleblower and they weren't memes. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 6, 2023

The Herald’s headline continues to evolve:

How it started / How it’s going pic.twitter.com/62vbvJqCJK — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 7, 2023

You can see archives of various versions of the story here. https://t.co/2X94cBKYal — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 7, 2023

What does the mother clashing politically with DeSantis have to do with any of it? — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) April 7, 2023

It's part of the grift of both the Herald and Jones to link everything to DeSantis. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 7, 2023

Another day, another example of shameless “journalism.”

