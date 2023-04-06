This might not surprise you at all, but the Biden administration has looked into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that happened more than half a year after Biden took office and concluded that the disastrous operation was the fault of — you guessed it — Donald Trump:

Naturally most of the media will NOT question that.

Yeah, that was yet another lie on an incredibly long list of lies.

Just a few days ago Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said they have no regrets about the withdrawal and admitted that nobody has been held accountable (except for Trump, apparently).

There’s absolutely nothing that this administration won’t blame on Trump and/or the “MAGA Republicans.” Shameless.

