This might not surprise you at all, but the Biden administration has looked into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that happened more than half a year after Biden took office and concluded that the disastrous operation was the fault of — you guessed it — Donald Trump:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal says Biden 'severely constrained by conditions' left by predecessor Trump. — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) April 6, 2023

BREAKING: A National Security Council review of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor. https://t.co/QDiVoOvyyA — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2023

Nothing sums up the Biden administration more than this headline:

Naturally most of the media will NOT question that.

Remember this tweet from @JoeBiden in 2020?

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

Yeah, that was yet another lie on an incredibly long list of lies.

What a load of crap. https://t.co/3njg9Q8aZV — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) April 6, 2023

One more Biden Afghanistan embarrassment https://t.co/ns5G7fTTUN — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 6, 2023

It's a cover up. No surprise. A truthful analysis will show it was Biden's Incompetence that caused most of the problems… And they can't have. https://t.co/YYZ4shjpgN — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2023

Just a few days ago Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said they have no regrets about the withdrawal and admitted that nobody has been held accountable (except for Trump, apparently).

1. Biden blames Trump. 2. The liberal media dutifully helps spread Biden's propaganda. https://t.co/QGNxv12sE7 — BYE1989 (@Ludlow1997) April 6, 2023

He just can't allow himself to take any responsibility whatsoever for his own actions and decisions. https://t.co/Hpk6NchevY — Patrick (@PMC713) April 6, 2023

Bullshit, the whole mess is on @POTUS and he needs to take some responsibility. https://t.co/5N5aAaKjVq — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) April 6, 2023

There’s absolutely nothing that this administration won’t blame on Trump and/or the “MAGA Republicans.” Shameless.

