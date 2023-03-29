Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the House Armed Services Committee today on budget issues, but Rep. Jim Banks wanted to get to the bottom of an apparent lack of accountability over Biden’s botched and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rep. Banks pressed the SecDef about accountability and regrets, and was dumbfounded by what happened next:

It was interesting that Austin didn’t claim there was nothing to hold anybody accountable for, but rather that nobody had been held accountable to his knowledge.

“No regrets” at all? Unbelievable.

And that’s just for starters.

Sort of like “too big to fail” bankers?

Time will tell if voters will hold Biden accountable for anything a year from November.

***

***

