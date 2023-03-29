Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the House Armed Services Committee today on budget issues, but Rep. Jim Banks wanted to get to the bottom of an apparent lack of accountability over Biden’s botched and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rep. Banks pressed the SecDef about accountability and regrets, and was dumbfounded by what happened next:

In where ⁦@SecDef⁩ admits he has no regrets about the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and that no one has been held accountable: pic.twitter.com/iUZHOy9zB3 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 29, 2023

It was interesting that Austin didn’t claim there was nothing to hold anybody accountable for, but rather that nobody had been held accountable to his knowledge.

@RepJimBanks: "Do you have regrets about the withdrawal, or how the withdrawal occurred, from Afghanistan that cost the lives of 13 of our service members?"@SecDef: "I don't have any regrets." Absolutely disgusting testimony from this administration. https://t.co/QRFGtQCJ83 — Trent Frank (@Trenton_Frank) March 29, 2023

“No regrets” at all? Unbelievable.

13 pretty damn good reasons for regrets, at the very least. — PatriotMama 🇺🇸🪶🇺🇸 (@patriotmama30) March 29, 2023

And that’s just for starters.

Those in government never have any regrets because they never face any consequences for their actions. That's the problem… they are never held accountable and as a result have no burdens they bear afterwards. https://t.co/vor6Pw2n8g — Whoa! Shut It Down (@rightsofrefusal) March 29, 2023

Sort of like “too big to fail” bankers?

But nobody is ever held accountable. Republicans will do nothing but hold worthless hearings. — Allen 🇺🇸 (@MrGreatDaneDude) March 29, 2023

Time will tell if voters will hold Biden accountable for anything a year from November.

