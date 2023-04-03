The Washington Post has apparently been assigned to try and make President Biden look like a foreign policy guru and the story is getting the opposition reaction to what the White House would like:

The White House communications office tried to use that to take a victory lap for Biden’s foreign policy skills:

There is nothing this administration has done that’s worth bragging about but the Biden White House seems to think they’ve brought about utopia and that’s just not the case.

Yep!

Trending

Yep, Biden’s “instincts” have really served the country (and elsewhere) well:

There’s nothing the Biden administration has touched that didn’t get worse.

Former Defense Secretary under Obama, Robert Gates, certainly disagrees with any praise for Biden’s foreign policy acumen:

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says of Vice President Joe Biden in his new book coming out later this month.

And how about that disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal? Was that a display of Biden’s “instincts” as well?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: