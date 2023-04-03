The Washington Post has apparently been assigned to try and make President Biden look like a foreign policy guru and the story is getting the opposition reaction to what the White House would like:

From Ukraine to Afghanistan, President Biden often rejects the views of aides and experts in favor of long-honed instincts on foreign policy. https://t.co/ZrcW4Jqivg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 3, 2023

The White House communications office tried to use that to take a victory lap for Biden’s foreign policy skills:

“He has very strong instincts,” Blinken, who has worked with Biden for more than 20 years, said. “But they are deeply informed by experience, deeply informed by constant conversations, engagements, discussions and debates with his senior team and others.” https://t.co/FKFvZS3RVq — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) April 3, 2023

There is nothing this administration has done that’s worth bragging about but the Biden White House seems to think they’ve brought about utopia and that’s just not the case.

And he's got the results to prove it. https://t.co/Nys4chaKge — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 3, 2023

Yep!

Hahaha. I really wonder if the Washington Post makes Biden look better or worse as a President https://t.co/AlXScWmNjK — Νικόλαος ✝️ (@NGameos) April 3, 2023

Complete list of votes and actions since 1973 that, history has shown, his "long-honed instincts on foreign policy" were right about: . https://t.co/fMGmryV4sT — Joel Engel (@joelengel) April 3, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Here’s a Monday morning laugh for you! https://t.co/36K7fxOT0d — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 3, 2023

Yep, Biden’s “instincts” have really served the country (and elsewhere) well:

Yeah man. That gut of his. pic.twitter.com/dlKt7JEyqA — Carlos (@txiokatu) April 3, 2023

There’s nothing the Biden administration has touched that didn’t get worse.

They’ve also been proven to be deeply wrong lol — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 3, 2023

Former Defense Secretary under Obama, Robert Gates, certainly disagrees with any praise for Biden’s foreign policy acumen:

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says of Vice President Joe Biden in his new book coming out later this month.

And how about that disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal? Was that a display of Biden’s “instincts” as well?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: