Yesterday we told you about Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman getting triggered by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie for daring to suggest some solutions to thwart school shooters in the future:

Republicans won't do SHIT when it comes to gun violence, but try to tell me to calm down. NO. We can't calm down. People are dying everyday while we wait. pic.twitter.com/38mYYW9cgs — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 29, 2023

He wanted to discuss solutions to school shootings, but when I offered a solution he began shouting. When he asked for data, I gave him data, but then he just shouted more. Bring facts. There’s never been a school shooting in the hundreds of schools that allow staff to carry. https://t.co/jInj4GHBDL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 30, 2023

Many Democrats have been blaming Republicans for “doing nothing” on guns and of course the media sits there nodding their heads. Meanwhile, the New York Post’s Karol Markowicz has brought a reality check:

Your party had the presidency, Senate and the House until just recently and you did…SHIT. https://t.co/LGXvJE3ABn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 30, 2023

Two full years the Democrats had the House, Senate and White House, so maybe the media could ask why they didn’t take whatever actions they think would have worked at that time.

I get why Democrats need to pretend there's some magic law they can pass to stop shootings but A) we're not as dumb as they are and B) they failed to pass that magic law when they had full control. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 30, 2023

And as usual there’s a “protection for me but not for thee” element to this story:

And, remember, Rep.Bowman understands that guns are useful…but only to protect him. https://t.co/2aKJoBX7Sn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 30, 2023

Shocker!

This… suddenly they are super angry and demanding solutions at the exact moment where none can be delivered.. how freaking convenient. It’s a wedge issue, y’all, a political cudgel. Nothing more. They want the issue, not the solution. https://t.co/34aWN6QYWP — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) March 30, 2023

Bingo.

Nothing but performance art — DarkRift🐊 (@Dark_Rift1) March 30, 2023

“Armed security won’t work” say Democrats while standing in a building surrounded by armed security.

***

***

