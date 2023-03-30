This week Republican Sen. Rand Paul blocked an attempt to fast-track the “Resist Act” that would ban TikTok in the U.S. Critics, including Sen. Paul, say it goes way too far:

U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked a bid to fast-track a ban of popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which more than 150 million Americans use, citing concerns about free speech and uneven treatment of social media companies. “I think we should beware of those who use fear to coax Americans to relinquish our liberties,” Paul said on the Senate floor. “Every accusation of data gathering that has been attributed to TikTok could also be attributed to domestic big tech companies.” Republican Senator Josh Hawley had sought unanimous consent for a TikTok ban bill. “It protects the American people and it sends a message to Communist China that you cannot buy us,” Hawley said, adding the app is spying on Americans.

Another Republican who thinks the bill goes too far is apparently Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was on Fox News with Jesse Waters who broke some news to him. The clip begins with Sen. Graham saying “I don’t think I support the Restrict Act” and then gets deeply awkward from there. Watch:

I break the news to Lindsey Graham that he co-sponsored a bill he doesn’t support pic.twitter.com/zGze0NreCD — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 29, 2023

Yikes.

This is absolutely insane. A U.S. senator should not be learning about their own co-sponsorship of a bill for the first time on Fox News. Let alone a bill that basically gives the government massive, sweeping new powers to surveil and restrict the internet. https://t.co/LFAnyN5hhf — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 30, 2023

One of the few times the main stream media does its job. Bravo! 👏 — Pi$tolPete2506 💰 (@PistolPete2506) March 30, 2023

Kudos to @JesseBWatters for exposing in this short clip everything that is wrong with Congress right now. 👇💯 https://t.co/P0djxpUPyc — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) March 30, 2023

***

Related:

Martha MacCallum and Jesse Watters rake ABC News over the coals for super-selective ‘editorial standards’ (WATCH)

‘What the hell’s wrong with you’: Tucker Carlson rips Lindsey Graham over report he told the Senate sergeant-at-arms to shoot January 6 protesters

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: