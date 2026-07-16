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Presidential Zeal: A Quasi-Exclusive Look at Chapters That Didn’t Make It Into Joe Biden’s New Memoir

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:13 AM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Editor’s note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

Former President Joe Biden has written a memoir. Sure you did, Joe. It’s titled ‘Promise Me, America (That You’ll Buy My Book).’ Apparently, the tome was co-written by Otto Penn. His most well-known work is a series of 80 etiquette how-to flyers titled ‘Pardon Me.’ Penn has a Degree in Commutations. We’re sure that was just a press release typo that should have read ‘Communications.’ The upcoming authorized version of the book will center on Biden’s recent four years in office. However, Twitchy has been given a quasi-exclusive look at chapters that didn’t make the book, plus some behind-the-scenes details unknown to the public.

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But first, here’s Biden’s promo for the official release. (WATCH)

November 17 is a Tuesday. We assumed the book would be released on a Slursday.

The book was initially written as a full biography. These unused chapters reveal much more about the former President. A preview chapter was released to Twitchy, which details Biden’s tenure as Vice President under President Barack Obama. It’s riveting to say the least. Somehow it was leaked to this account on X.

We’re told the shelved audiobook was going to use AI technology to decipher many of Biden’s famous words and sayings such as ‘fghheerrtrrrtdsa,’ and ‘werdyyyylifdhhtyfpffftttttt,’ and who can forget ‘zzzzzzzzzzzzz jillllll zzzzzzzz yip.’ Our former President spoke with such eloquence.

An entire scrapped chapter featured several recollections of the time younger Joe spent at the pool with Cornpop. Just thinking of it is enough to make the hairs on one’s leg stand up! (WATCH BOTH)

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(post continues) ...so it was straight and then watch the hair mm come come back up again... they'd look at it.

So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap...And I've loved kids jumping on my lap"

We bet you did, Joe!

We're just learning that a few copies of the initial draft of Biden’s book were mistakenly mailed out to reviewers last month. These featured working titles and temporary artwork. Have a look.

We love a mystery!

Apparently, the publisher had envisioned the book being interactive, but plans were scrapped. We’ll explain why after the pic.

An insider has told us that the Hunter Biden section of the pop-book was considered too graphic. One test reader even suffered an eye injury.

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The publisher removed the Hunter Biden chapter with plans to replace it with a family-friendly ‘Uncle Joe’s Favorite Ice Creams’ coloring section - personally tested by Joe Biden himself! Another Twitchy quasi-exclusive! (WATCH)

Like Hunter Biden’s amazing artwork, we’re sure copies of Joe Biden’s real book will appreciate in monetary value and be cherished forever.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BARACK OBAMA HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN VIDEO

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