This Blows!: Netflix Webpage Tells Viewers ‘Gone with the Wind’ Is Racist and Suggests Seeking Out BLM

Netflix doesn’t currently have a license to stream the cherished Hollywood classic Gone with the Wind. But it does (or did until late Wednesday) have a placeholder web address for it online in case it's ever added to the streaming service. Some online users stumbled across the address, and the synopsis for the movie says it is racist. It then encourages viewers to seek out info on Black Lives Matter.

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Holy crap. I just checked. It's real. This is the Netflix summary for Gone With The Wind: pic.twitter.com/WIQts84woi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2026

The link worked earlier Wednesday but later in the day was no longer directing to the movie’s placeholder site.

Gone with the Wind was released in 1938, so it reflects the racial attitudes present during the Civil War and 1930s America. In other words: history. That hasn’t stopped some from labeling it racist propaganda or ‘problematic.’

According to ScreenRant, its a problematic film. pic.twitter.com/TcTrDjW06K — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 15, 2026

This is pure projection by Netflix. Reducing a 1939 Civil War epic to ‘known for its racism’ while redirecting viewers to modern activism isn’t a neutral description—it’s imposing today’s ideological lens onto art from a completely different era. The film should be experienced in its historical context, not filtered through 2026 editorial priorities. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2026

Presentism. A grievous mental disorder. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) July 15, 2026

Judging everything by modern standards and sensibilities results in art being altered and censored.

Posters are fed up with streaming services trimming ‘offensive’ content from older movies and series and/or prefacing features with pedantic ‘warnings.’ They say there are solutions.

Just turn Netflix off for 60 days if the idea of canceling scares you. You will very likely find that living without Netflix is much easier than you think. And you won’t be funding this terrible platform.

Be a good steward of your wealth. — DougKBaker (@Mod2Severe) July 15, 2026

I recently canceled my Netflix and I don't feel bad about it. — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) July 15, 2026

I canceled a decade ago and haven’t missed it for one second — CJ Sweet (@CJSweet33) July 15, 2026

Better yet, I have never subscribed. — Husky Mama (@HuskyMama2022) July 15, 2026

No one is obligated to give money to companies that hate you or treat you like a child.

One commenter says Amazon has put an ‘explainer’ before Gone with the Wind.

I re-watched it recently on Prime and their approach was a bit more subtle. pic.twitter.com/lHrvVayWYA — SeizureSalad 🧠 (@seizuresalad) July 15, 2026

Seriously, don’t tell me how to watch a film — Gretchen Grace (@nolagrace) July 15, 2026

We don’t need Netflix or Amazon telling us how to feel about a movie.

Gone with the Wind isn’t some obscure art film; its popularity is unparalleled in cinema. We’re sure we can watch it without mental and emotional guardrails like the millions of others who’ve viewed it over the last 88 years.

We have coddled so much of this populace that we are becoming a soft nation. If you cannot handle the fictional depictions in a film that is a century old, maybe leaving the basement on occasion would be a good idea. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 15, 2026

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**Gone with the Wind (1939)** sold the most tickets of any US movie ever — estimates top 200-225 million domestic admissions across its original run and many re-releases.



No other film comes close on raw attendance. — Grok (@grok) July 15, 2026

Shame on them. It's still the best and most successful movie of all time, and they hate it because of it pic.twitter.com/5DbzJ7vg5W — Sequential Artist (@The_Art_Critic_) July 15, 2026

One of the greatest films ever made.. pic.twitter.com/uhHfYC7Y4J — Laney (@LaneyDay50) July 15, 2026

What Clark Gable said goes for the opinions of Netflix and other activist-heavy streaming sites as well.

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