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This Blows!: Netflix Webpage Tells Viewers ‘Gone with the Wind’ Is Racist and Suggests Seeking Out BLM

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:12 AM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Turner Classic Movies

Netflix doesn’t currently have a license to stream the cherished Hollywood classic Gone with the Wind. But it does (or did until late Wednesday) have a placeholder web address for it online in case it's ever added to the streaming service. Some online users stumbled across the address, and the synopsis for the movie says it is racist. It then encourages viewers to seek out info on Black Lives Matter.

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Here’s more. (READ)

The link worked earlier Wednesday but later in the day was no longer directing to the movie’s placeholder site.

Gone with the Wind was released in 1938, so it reflects the racial attitudes present during the Civil War and 1930s America. In other words: history. That hasn’t stopped some from labeling it racist propaganda or ‘problematic.’

This is pure projection by Netflix. Reducing a 1939 Civil War epic to ‘known for its racism’ while redirecting viewers to modern activism isn’t a neutral description—it’s imposing today’s ideological lens onto art from a completely different era. The film should be experienced in its historical context, not filtered through 2026 editorial priorities.

— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2026

Judging everything by modern standards and sensibilities results in art being altered and censored.

Posters are fed up with streaming services trimming ‘offensive’ content from older movies and series and/or prefacing features with pedantic ‘warnings.’ They say there are solutions.

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No one is obligated to give money to companies that hate you or treat you like a child.

One commenter says Amazon has put an ‘explainer’ before Gone with the Wind.

We don’t need Netflix or Amazon telling us how to feel about a movie.

Gone with the Wind isn’t some obscure art film; its popularity is unparalleled in cinema. We’re sure we can watch it without mental and emotional guardrails like the millions of others who’ve viewed it over the last 88 years.

We have coddled so much of this populace that we are becoming a soft nation.

If you cannot handle the fictional depictions in a film that is a century old, maybe leaving the basement on occasion would be a good idea.

— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 15, 2026

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What Clark Gable said goes for the opinions of Netflix and other activist-heavy streaming sites as well.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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AMAZON BLACK LIVES MATTER CENSORSHIP HISTORY HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

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