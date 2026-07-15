Canadian Woman in ICE Custody After Slapping Teen in Pro-Trump, Pro-ICE Clothing

How sad. A Canadian woman was arrested and detained by ICE after assaulting a teenager who was wearing pro-Trump and pro-ICE clothing, and her American husband is begging for help. The couple lives in Asbury Park, New Jersey, but it sounds like they'd be a lot happier in the liberal paradise that is Canada.

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American husband is begging for help for his Canadian wife, who was arrested and detained by ICE after assaulting a teenager in New Jersey for wearing patriotic Trump and ICE apparel.



Kaitlyn Tracey allegedly recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the NJ’s beach… pic.twitter.com/Tq0J7JBIQX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

The post continues:

… boardwalk when she became violent. Matthew Geroni, who claims to be her husband and is a left-wing troll, says he doesn’t care what people think of him, but he wants to get his wife released. She has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction. He even created a GoFundMe to help cover her legal expenses, but he was forced to take it down after MAGA supporters reported it. Tracey, who entered the U.S. in 2024 using her passport, had been living in Asbury Park. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video before Tracey left the scene. She was later identified and arrested.

Canadian woman slaps teen over Trump clothing on Jersey Shore boardwalk; now charged and in ICE custody https://t.co/dozeU9dsEE pic.twitter.com/vfO8ReidMd — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2026

Nicholas McEntyre reports for The New York Post:

Tracey took issue with two of the beachgoers — who are minors — wearing “patriotic colored” sweatpants with the words “Trump” and “ICE” before she struck one of them across the face and body, police alleged. … Geroni, who routinely posts videos mocking Republicans, described himself as the “Clown of Asbury Park” and the “Jester of the Jersey Shore.”

It sounds like he and his wife are both clowns.

Bro it’s easy, meet her across the border in Canada and then you can both live in that leftist utopia and smother each other in maple syrup for the rest of your days — Bosh J (@jb4niner) July 15, 2026

A passport is only for short term stays - not living here 2 years. You need a long term visa of some type to stay that long.



Which means she is an ILLEGAL ALIEN and should be deported. Alleged husband should’ve got her a marriage visa!! — Scott From West Seattle🇺🇸 (@ScottWSeattle) July 15, 2026

Honestly, if you’re an adult and can’t keep your emotions in check when you see someone with a different political opinion then perhaps a few days in jail will do you some good.



Seriously, people have absolutely lost their minds lately. — Rob (@robthedadbod76) July 15, 2026

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You both need help. Let's begin with keeping your hands off our citizenry. There's your help. — Righteous Indignation (@ScottHolbrook5) July 15, 2026

Well it did not take very long for a very liberal Canadian, living in the USA, to become violent like the rest of the libs here. Shameful. Deport. We don't accept this behavior any more — Timothy Janowski (@TimothyJan71704) July 15, 2026

So why was he crying in the video? She is going to get deported to Canada. Its not like she is going to be murdered. He can move to Canada and live with her. If she hates Americans so much then this is a win for everyone involved. — Tech4hire (@Tech4hireonline) July 15, 2026

How about accept that she couldn't control herself and got into trouble. Your anxiety is understandable, however its not going to stop the process of dealing with her as a criminal. She will likely get deported. After she serves her time most likely. — carmen (@crgaillee1) July 15, 2026

They are a sick couple and deserve all that’s coming their way. They posted sick videos wishing harm on the entire Trump family including the small children. Just gross. — 🇨🇦 Mandy 💙 (@MapleMagaMandy) July 15, 2026

He prayed for the entire Trump family to get cancer … "even the little kids." The Jester of the Jersey Shore, ladies and gentlemen.

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Deport her and block her from ever entering this country again! She assaulted a teenager and is here illegally! Suck it up dude and move to Canada if you love her so much! — SRDMBA (@SRDMBA) July 15, 2026

Nope. I hope the girls parents sue her civilly and it financially destroys her. I hope the legal trouble and deportation ruins her life. Stay out of our country if you can’t act like a civilized adult. — Yacht Rock Girl 🛥️ 🇺🇸 (@NotSilentDoGood) July 15, 2026

They should both go to Canada where maybe they will find a society that will put up with their bullshit. Regardless, this bitch needs to be deported immediately! — BlueBloodBulldog (@AlapahaBulldog1) July 15, 2026

It sounds like they'd both be happier in Canada, and we'd be happier if they were there instead of here. Let's get moving on this.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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