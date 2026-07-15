VIP
Escape From New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul Blames Trump for Families and Businesses...
Podcaster Thinks Homeschooling Is Weird, Doesn’t Trust Anyone Who Wants to Be With...
Kamala's Kids: Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Lindell's Pillow Prices Are a Nazi Dog Whistle
Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way...
Get Out Already: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller Under KKK Act
Biden and His Autopen Return With Big Announcement
Sen. Blumenthal Continued to Insist There's No Evidence of Jack Smith Wrongdoing...
Second 'ICE-Related Fatality' This Week After Mexican Flees Encounter, Is Hit by Tractor-T...
No-Show Shame: EVERY Democrat Arrives As an Empty Seat for Senate Anti-Fraud Hearing
VIP
Here's How Republicans at Hearings Should Respond to Dem Questions About the 2020...
AG Nominee Todd Blanche Needed No Words to Properly Respond to Insults From...
Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During...
California Court Gives a Slap on the Wrist to Illegal Truck Driver Who...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Trump's Message About What ICE WILL Continue Doing (Cue More...

Canadian Woman in ICE Custody After Slapping Teen in Pro-Trump, Pro-ICE Clothing

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 15, 2026

How sad. A Canadian woman was arrested and detained by ICE after assaulting a teenager who was wearing pro-Trump and pro-ICE clothing, and her American husband is begging for help. The couple lives in Asbury Park, New Jersey, but it sounds like they'd be a lot happier in the liberal paradise that is Canada.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… boardwalk when she became violent. 

Matthew Geroni, who claims to be her husband and is a left-wing troll, says he doesn’t care what people think of him, but he wants to get his wife released. She has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction.

He even created a GoFundMe to help cover her legal expenses, but he was forced to take it down after MAGA supporters reported it.

Tracey, who entered the U.S. in 2024 using her passport, had been living in Asbury Park.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video before Tracey left the scene. She was later identified and arrested.

Recommended

Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nicholas McEntyre reports for The New York Post:

Tracey took issue with two of the beachgoers — who are minors — wearing “patriotic colored” sweatpants with the words “Trump” and “ICE” before she struck one of them across the face and body, police alleged.

Geroni, who routinely posts videos mocking Republicans, described himself as the “Clown of Asbury Park” and the “Jester of the Jersey Shore.”

It sounds like he and his wife are both clowns.

Advertisement

He prayed for the entire Trump family to get cancer … "even the little kids." The Jester of the Jersey Shore, ladies and gentlemen.

Advertisement

It sounds like they'd both be happier in Canada, and we'd be happier if they were there instead of here. Let's get moving on this.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA CRIME DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston
Doug P.
Kamala's Kids: Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Lindell's Pillow Prices Are a Nazi Dog Whistle
Brett T.
Podcaster Thinks Homeschooling Is Weird, Doesn’t Trust Anyone Who Wants to Be With Their Kids 24/7
Brett T.
AG Nominee Todd Blanche Needed No Words to Properly Respond to Insults From America's Dumbest Senator
Doug P.
Get Out Already: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller Under KKK Act
Brett T.
No-Show Shame: EVERY Democrat Arrives As an Empty Seat for Senate Anti-Fraud Hearing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston Doug P.
Advertisement