Crime in many American cities has been allowed to get out of control, but when it comes to car theft it seems that some Dems have figured out who’s at least partly to blame. No, not the car thieves:

The San Diego City Attorney's Office sued automakers Hyundai and Kia today for allegedly failing to equip their vehicles with sufficient anti-theft technology, which the city says contributed to a recent uptick in car thefts. The city alleges Hyundai and https://t.co/3wNHiqnDG2… — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 17, 2023

That approach is catching on in other cities mostly or entirely run by Democrats:

The Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Kia and Hyundai Motors in federal court. The city alleges that the companies failed to install anti-theft devices in their cars and that this caused needless damage to city residents.https://t.co/Zu4DmSlgqw — WUWM 89.7 FM (@WUWMradio) March 23, 2023

#BREAKING: The City of Madison says it will file a federal lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for the automakers' alleged failure to install anti-theft technology, which they say has increased costs to the city. READ MORE: https://t.co/4lqaem6WHQ pic.twitter.com/u6yGystKSs — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) March 6, 2023

INBOX: Seattle City Attorney files lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for alleged failure to install anti-theft technology ⁦@komonews⁩ #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/eEwHQ0elgx — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels_TV) January 25, 2023

Instead of keeping repeat offenders in jail, it’s easier to just blame certain carmakers for the high rate of theft.

Anything to avoid blaming the criminal. — Rotorhead Ned (whoop whoop PANG) (@bigbdad18) March 7, 2023

Yep.

Kia and Hyundai should just sue back for Madison failing to control crime. Liberal trash town. — Mike M (@YeeterTweeter0) March 7, 2023

Lol it's the cars fault 🤣 😂 😭 — Ted Cox (@Ted13Cox) March 17, 2023

This is beyond parody. — The Revenant (@treckly) March 6, 2023

Typical politicians.Blaming everyone but themselves — RevBrian ✝️🇺🇲 (@JustBKShow) March 18, 2023

Democrats are blaming automakers for thefts in the crime-ridden cities they’ve controlled for decades just like they blame guns and gun manufacturers when the repeat offenders they refuse to keep in jail shoot people.

So, blame the car:

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office sued automakers Hyundai and Kia today for allegedly failing to equip their vehicles with sufficient anti-theft technology, which the city says contributed to a recent uptick in car thefts throughout San Diego. The city alleges Hyundai and Kia cars are not equipped with immobilizer technology that ensures cars cannot be started without their keys. The city’s lawsuit covers the period stretching from 2011 to 2021, when it claims other carmakers adopted the safety feature while Hyundai and Kia “failed to keep up with the times.”

Actually it’s blue city voters who haven’t kept up with the times by allowing the same politicians who have caused the problems to “fix” them.

***

Related:

DC Mayor Bowser tells residents how they can fight back against car thieves (for free!)

What crime? Poll shows Washington, DC residents feel safer this year than last

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: