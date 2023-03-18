On Truth Social this morning, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote that next week he’ll likely be arrested, while ending the post with “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK”:





On MSNBC today Andrew Weissman was troubled that Trump didn’t use the word “peacefully” in his call to protest:

Andrew Weissman explains why Trump’s rhetoric in his latest Truth Social post could be legally problematic. “It’s notable that he did not say you should protest ‘peacefully’. It was sort of conspicuous that he left that word out.” pic.twitter.com/4yZrQPY0Vg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2023

Trump did say to protest “peacefully” on January 6th and that didn’t seem to matter to the same people now complaining he didn’t include that word in his Truth Social post.

Rachel Maddow said that Trump is “playing with a fire he doesn’t know how to contain”:

“[Trump] is playing with a fire that he doesn’t know how to contain.” Rachel Maddow reacts to Donald Trump urging his followers to protest in response to his potential indictment. https://t.co/CBjHiueBtD pic.twitter.com/VPqgkl0Fup — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2023

In 2020 there didn’t seem to be much interest in containing any fire.

We are watching Democrats interfering with the 2024 election in real time. Banana republic style. But be wary of protests to “take our nation back”. We saw how that worked out on J6. Trump supporters slain, persecuted, still suffering in pre trial detention. @julie_kelly2 https://t.co/nss9hTB06k — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 18, 2023

Before you go running into the streets ‘to take our country back,’ please look at what happened on January 6th and who it REALLY helped. Do not give this administration the distraction, the narrative, and the violence they want. No matter who tells you to protest, stay HOME. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2023

Solid advice, but what’s incredible about the Left’s reaction is the “protest” one-eighty that’s happening.

However, the Internet remembers:

"There needs to be unrest in the streets" – Pressley "I just don't know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be" – Pelosi "get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere" – Waters https://t.co/EbTH0pMmqz — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 18, 2023

""protesters should not let up!" – Harris — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 18, 2023

Short memories is why Pepperidge Farms remembers pic.twitter.com/97jS1U4pO3 — Van Luken (@luken_van) March 18, 2023

Yeah… you guys can GFY with the hypocrisy you’re slinging. https://t.co/A6x4DMqbjY pic.twitter.com/Y5E7WVuLJp — John (@gruntjeeper) March 18, 2023

Remember Nancy Pelosi’s “people will do what they do” comment?

Now that Trump has said people should protest his potential arrest it’s very likely these same people will call it a “threat to democracy.”

***

Here at Twitchy we’re working hard every day to hold Democrats and any other threats to our constitutional freedoms accountable while shining the light of truth on the Left’s ongoing hypocrisy. Your support helps us continue our work and spread the word far and wide. If you haven’t already, please consider joining Twitchy VIP and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive 40% off of your membership. Thanks very much!

Tags: