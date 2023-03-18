Earlier today Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that he “will be arrested on Tuesday of next week”:

Many on the Left are now thinking that Trump’s finished because the walls that have been closing in for many years are now actually closing in.

If this happens, it will be the beginning of Trump’s reelection. https://t.co/sQJsHsrib0 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 17, 2023

Would it be “the end of Trump”?

Elon Musk seems to believe it would result in precisely the opposite:

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

What do you think?

There’s another possibility, and it’s that Trump might have a feeling he’s not being indicted next week and is trolling the Left into another colossal disappointment.

***

***

