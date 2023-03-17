Yesterday on the first day of the NCAA tournament Howard University lost to the number one seed Kansas Jayhawks by 28 points. Vice President Kamala Harris attended Howard and was on hand for the game:

Harris appeared on the jumbotron at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, during the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Howard Bison and the Kansas Jayhawks. Howard, a historically Black college, is Harris’s alma mater, from which she graduated in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics. Harris waved from a suite above Howard’s bench while on the jumbotron. Those in attendance appeared to have a slightly delayed reaction to seeing Harris but soon responded with a mix of cheering and some booing. A White House official said the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, made an appearance at the game along with his wife.

After the loss, Harris was in the locker room and tried to deliver an inspiring speech in her own… particular way:

Congratulations to my @HowardU Bison on a tremendous season. You make us so proud. pic.twitter.com/twSLZgI9Af — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 17, 2023

"You made all us Bison so proud." ❤️@VP Kamala Harris delivered a postgame message to @HUMensBB 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zwQFcwlWYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Don’t worry, Howard U. basketball team, the VP has promised that you will Build Back Better next season.

Woof. I'm sure many would have rather not made the tourney than be subjected to this cruelty. https://t.co/5hJamheFxL — 🇺🇲🇺🇲 Brent H. 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@bdh99) March 17, 2023

Officially now the worst loss in NCAA history for those poor young men. 😂 https://t.co/43RxroyQJw — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 17, 2023

so much cringe. — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) March 17, 2023

After a 28 point loss? Cmon now https://t.co/QWYphXunUy — Mikey Greene (@mikeygreene11) March 17, 2023

Why does it always sound like she's talking to second-graders? So condescending. — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) March 17, 2023

We’re surprised the White House didn’t ask her to work in more Biden admin cliches, such as “next season you’ll Finish the Job!”

