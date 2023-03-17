Heavy storms lately in California have led to a catastrophic flooding problem in parts of the state:

Days after the latest heavy storm passed through, rising waters are continuing to spur evacuation orders and flood warnings across Central California — and still more rain is forecast for early next week. In Porterville, residents in two areas along the swollen Tule River have been ordered to evacuate, and the stretch of river between them spanning about 5 miles is under an evacuation warning. Overflow from nearby Lake Success upstream has already flooded dozens of homes in the area. Snowmelt from the mountains is feeding the frigid floodwater, which was waist-high Wednesday in some homes near a breach in the Tule River.

Naturally the state that often has a big draught problem has a way to store overflow fresh water for future use, right? Well, apparently not.

Instead it appears that some state officials are just dumping a lot of the overflow fresh water into the ocean. Republican State Rep. Kevin Kiley shared this video:

We are releasing 20,000 cubic feet per second into the ocean from Folsom because there’s no place to store it. pic.twitter.com/4ov5njAEd2 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 17, 2023

It seems like they might want that back later this year.

What a waste of the most precious commodity. https://t.co/NM9V0KL2m4 — D.B. Taylor, now with 16% more Hottentot! (@DBTayor) March 17, 2023

In a few months he'll be complaining about the dry season wildfires and blaming it on climate change and red states. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) March 17, 2023

But Gavin Newsom’s certainly focused like a laser on what’s going on in Florida!

And in two months California will have a water shortage and complain, just watch. Most mismanaged state outside of NY. https://t.co/aBKN2CiYtC — TW_Simpson (@sissipher) March 17, 2023

California is run by imbeciles.

I mean most states are, but damn they set the bar low. Years of constant droughts and buying water from neighboring states… this is still their solution. https://t.co/1wWyoha6Jk — Northman🏴 (@DreddPirate998) March 17, 2023

Newsom and the left-wing progs in California have some pretty messed up “priorities.” But floods or draughts, they’ll blame both on “climate change” and stay on that misguided course.

But hey, bail out banks and special groups. They make their choices. — Samantha Sterling (@Sassy_1966) March 17, 2023

You’d think a state as environmentally conscious as California would come up with a better plan. https://t.co/rmJPX87zxB — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) March 17, 2023

The only “plan” California libs have is to blame climate change and use that as an excuse to bleed taxpayers dry for more spending on their shams to solve another nonexistent problem.

Sure you can't store much needed water, but you do have a $120 billion imaginary choo choo. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 17, 2023

This is shameful. @GavinNewsom has failed the people on many fronts. This being one of them. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) March 17, 2023

Here we go again. We’ll be screaming drought this summer https://t.co/JF5LVmB1nB — Jeff (@skepticktank) March 17, 2023

This is why my beautiful state of #California is INSANE! Been in SEVERE DROUGHT conditions for what, 20+ years and when we finally get enough rain & snow to make up for the dry years & prep for future droughts… NO new water storage in CA since New Melones was completed in 1980! https://t.co/ZKQlNrsTe9 — Suga Shane (@DJSugaShane) March 17, 2023

Unreal.

Same with Lake Orovillehttps://t.co/P5bpBMZpHY — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) March 17, 2023

What are the odds that over the summer or at some point later this year they’re really going to want all that fresh water back? It’ll be too late.

Wow.

***

Related:

Mask worn by Calif. State Rep. Kevin Kiley on the Assembly floor is a GREAT tribute to Gov. Newsom’s hypocrisy

RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar calls Newsom OUT in heartbreaking thread covering CA snowstorm victims

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: