Heavy storms lately in California have led to a catastrophic flooding problem in parts of the state:

Days after the latest heavy storm passed through, rising waters are continuing to spur evacuation orders and flood warnings across Central California — and still more rain is forecast for early next week.

In Porterville, residents in two areas along the swollen Tule River have been ordered to evacuate, and the stretch of river between them spanning about 5 miles is under an evacuation warning.

Overflow from nearby Lake Success upstream has already flooded dozens of homes in the area. Snowmelt from the mountains is feeding the frigid floodwater, which was waist-high Wednesday in some homes near a breach in the Tule River.

Naturally the state that often has a big draught problem has a way to store overflow fresh water for future use, right? Well, apparently not.

Instead it appears that some state officials are just dumping a lot of the overflow fresh water into the ocean. Republican State Rep. Kevin Kiley shared this video:

It seems like they might want that back later this year.

But Gavin Newsom’s certainly focused like a laser on what’s going on in Florida!

Newsom and the left-wing progs in California have some pretty messed up “priorities.” But floods or draughts, they’ll blame both on “climate change” and stay on that misguided course.

The only “plan” California libs have is to blame climate change and use that as an excuse to bleed taxpayers dry for more spending on their shams to solve another nonexistent problem.

Unreal.

What are the odds that over the summer or at some point later this year they’re really going to want all that fresh water back? It’ll be too late.

Wow.

