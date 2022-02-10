At the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the mandate-supporting politicians and others spotted breaking their own rules. State Rep. Kevin Kiley was among the many who took notice:

It’s gotten to the point that Kiley has decided to use use the mask he’s required to wear where he works in order to make a point:

Well played!

People with tickets to the Super Bowl in L.A. on Sunday should wear that mask to the game.

