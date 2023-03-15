There’s a lot going on in the world, from collapsing banks to inflation to the war in Ukraine to the mess at the southern border.

With all that in mind Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan took a look at MSNBC’s homepage today and categorized the headlines. You probably won’t be shocked:

Headlines on the MSNBC home page right now: 11 mentioning Trump

3 Mike Pence

2 Fox News

2 Tucker Carlson

1 Ron DeSantis

1 George Santos

1 Alex Jones

1 Silicon Valley Bank pic.twitter.com/0MT8Q0fhgC — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 15, 2023

It’s almost as if MSNBC meets every morning and says “what on our homepage will best hold the attention of Rob Reiner?”

NBC News and NBC in general cannot seem to cover Joe Biden well. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) March 15, 2023

Who’s our president? — George Finley (@GeorgeFin) March 15, 2023

Hey, it’s not as if there’s much going on involving Biden (cue massive eye roll).

The level of political obsession here is a sickness. https://t.co/nVahVtLhcz — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) March 15, 2023

Memo went out — Jonny B Goode 🇺🇲👽🚀🐶 (@papiflorida) March 15, 2023

Which is pretty much why most people don’t watch MSNBC. https://t.co/vB2thq0Ufu — Chuck (@ConstiConserve) March 15, 2023

That pretty much sums it up nicely.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw extinguishes MSNBC scorching hot take about DeSantis ‘destroying’ Florida

MSNBC’s Katie Phang brands DeSantis ‘a national security risk’ for what he called Russia-Ukraine war

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: