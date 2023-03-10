During his confirmation hearing, Biden’s nominee to head up the Internal Revenue Service said that an expanded IRS will not mean increases in audits of Americans earning less than $400,000 a year:

President Biden’s nominee to lead the Internal Revenue Service pledged in a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday not to increase audits on middle- and working-class taxpayers, and to prioritize the agency’s new resources to improve customer service. The White House tapped Daniel Werfel, a longtime federal budget official who briefly served as acting IRS commissioner in 2013, to lead the tax agency as it receives an additional $80 billion over 10 years to revitalize its operations, increase enforcement on wealthy taxpayers and corporations, and modernize its decades-old information technology infrastructure. The money was approved as part of the Inflation Reduction Act backed by Biden and congressional Democrats.

Skeptical? You should be.

President Biden, who claims that the border is secure and the economy is the best it’s been in decades, would like us to believe something else — and apparently he finds it sort of humorous:

Biden whispers & laughs about thousands of new IRS agents targeting Americans pic.twitter.com/lRMLp5H4h6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2023

Biden and his administration (along with the Democrats) are still hoping everybody believes those many new IRS agents will only be going after the “super-rich.”

The IRS target the poor and the middle class because it’s easy to do. They won’t go after the rich. Too many roadblocks. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 10, 2023

The “low-hanging fruit” is who they’ll end up going after, not billionaires who employ armies of tax attorneys.

Last month Rep. Thomas Massie spotted this:

Stop the presses. No need to raise the debt limit. Biden is going after those billionaire waitresses’ tips. HT: Mike @taxreformer pic.twitter.com/DRIHtPoIDM — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 8, 2023

Oh. It looks like Biden’s expanded IRS is going to go after all those waitresses and waiters who earn more than $400,000 a year.

