Stop all other House business, because it looks like Liz Cheney is ready for even more hearings about January 6th:

If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on. Let’s replay every witness & all the evidence from last year. But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 8, 2023

Would the other side get a defense this time or is she hoping for another kangaroo court? In any case, Mollie Hemingway delivered the necessary reality check about what Cheney’s involvement in all that brought about and why she’s no longer in a position to do anything about it:

Did everyone forget to tell Liz Cheney that the people of Wyoming delivered her an absolutely humiliating defeat last year because of her obsessive, irrational hatred of Republican voters? Honey, you’re no longer in Congress. This is Norma Desmond-like. https://t.co/g2nkxc6tgg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2023

Yeah, what’s with the “let’s” in Cheney’s tweet? It’s not exactly up to her.

“I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. Goldston!”

Hillary version 2 — Larry Foster (@Murvel2015) March 9, 2023

Wow, yes. That’s perfect. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 9, 2023

***

Related:

Sean Davis dismantles the hypocrisy of Liz Cheney style ‘conservatism’ in nine tweets

Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution

January 6 panel staff reportedly angry at Rep. Liz Cheney for focusing too much of the report on Trump

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!