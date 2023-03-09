Stop all other House business, because it looks like Liz Cheney is ready for even more hearings about January 6th:
If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on. Let’s replay every witness & all the evidence from last year. But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 8, 2023
Would the other side get a defense this time or is she hoping for another kangaroo court? In any case, Mollie Hemingway delivered the necessary reality check about what Cheney’s involvement in all that brought about and why she’s no longer in a position to do anything about it:
Did everyone forget to tell Liz Cheney that the people of Wyoming delivered her an absolutely humiliating defeat last year because of her obsessive, irrational hatred of Republican voters? Honey, you’re no longer in Congress. This is Norma Desmond-like. https://t.co/g2nkxc6tgg
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2023
Yeah, what’s with the “let’s” in Cheney’s tweet? It’s not exactly up to her.
Liz Cheney rn pic.twitter.com/GF0UJbp02W
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2023
“I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. Goldston!”
Gawd I ❤️ @MZHemingway https://t.co/7FCdtmJfxg pic.twitter.com/veYG2GL0n6
— Judianna (@Judianna) March 9, 2023
😂’Norma Desmond-like’@MZHemingway is a national treasure✔️ https://t.co/kRx2pq38Vi
— Marla Hohner (@RealMarlaHohner) March 9, 2023
Hillary version 2
— Larry Foster (@Murvel2015) March 9, 2023
Wow, yes. That’s perfect.
— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 9, 2023
