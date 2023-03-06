Late last month the Transportation Department inspector general announced that Pete Buttigieg’s use of government jets for travel was being audited, and Buttigieg said he welcomed the truth being brought to light:

Buttigieg’s eager to put “misleading narratives” to rest, but not that eager:

It appears that one of the Biden administration’s biggest climate change warriors is in no rush to be transparent about private jet usage:

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has turned down repeated requests for information related to the taxpayer costs of 23 flights Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his advisers took on government private jets since taking office.

The DOT and the agency’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) office both declined to detail how much each flight cost taxpayers over the course of multiple months and in recent weeks. The stonewalling comes amid an ongoing inspector general audit of Buttigieg’s use of the planes, which are part of a small fleet managed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

When information was released under FOIA the cost to taxpayers was not included (shocker).

And how long will the government’s “audit” of Buttigieg’s private jet use take? Probably quite a while.

The Hill says transportation is a nightmare for Buttigieg but it is the other way around.

Pete Buttigieg ‘alarmed’ by what GOPer wrote about NTSB (NTSB Chair’s fact-check, not so much)

