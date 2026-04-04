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Qasem Soleimani‘s Niece, Who Was Granted Asylum, Arrested by ICE; Legal Status Terminated

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 04, 2026
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File

The last time we "saw" former Iranian Gen. Quasem Soleimani was in an AI-generated video as he looked to the sky as an Iranian missile soared toward and destroyed the Statue of Liberty, which had been given the head of the pagan god Baal. The Trump administration's assassination of Soleimani in 2020 near the Baghdad airport is something the Iranians have never gotten over.

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What we didn't know was that Soleimani's niece was living the good life in the United States, becoming a green card holder under President Joe Biden in 2021. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Soleimani's niece, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, and her daughter had their legal status terminated this week and are in ICE custody pending deportation.

The post continues:

… Americans and referred to our country as the "Great Satan."

This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States.

The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.

Fox News' Bill Melugin passed along a statement from the Department of Homeland Security:

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The post continues:

… least four times since getting her green card, which DHS says proves her asylum claim was fraudulent. She was arrested by ICE Los Angeles yesterday.

DHS statement to FOX:

“On April 3, 2026, ICE officers in Los Angeles arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the niece and grandniece of Qasem Soleimani, the late head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020. 

 “Soleimani Afshar entered the United States in June 2015 on a tourist visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2021, she became a green card holder under the Biden Administration. In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed, she traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent.

 “Her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, entered the United States in July 2015 on a student visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2023, she became a green card holder under the Biden administration.

"It is a privilege to be granted green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”

Her asylum claim was fraudulent? No kidding.

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Her uncle is a celebrated martyr in Iran … we sincerely doubt she needed asylum in the United States or anywhere else. Good riddance.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

DHS ICE IRAN TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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