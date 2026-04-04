Qasem Soleimani‘s Niece, Who Was Granted Asylum, Arrested by ICE; Legal Status Terminated

The last time we "saw" former Iranian Gen. Quasem Soleimani was in an AI-generated video as he looked to the sky as an Iranian missile soared toward and destroyed the Statue of Liberty, which had been given the head of the pagan god Baal. The Trump administration's assassination of Soleimani in 2020 near the Baghdad airport is something the Iranians have never gotten over.

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What we didn't know was that Soleimani's niece was living the good life in the United States, becoming a green card holder under President Joe Biden in 2021. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Soleimani's niece, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, and her daughter had their legal status terminated this week and are in ICE custody pending deportation.

Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States.



Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026

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… Americans and referred to our country as the "Great Satan." This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States. The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.

Fox News' Bill Melugin passed along a statement from the Department of Homeland Security:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that deceased Iranian general Soleimani’s niece first entered the U.S. in 2015 on a tourist visa, was granted asylum in 2019, then got her green card in 2021. She applied for U.S. citizenship last July, but disclosed she had traveled to Iran at… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 4, 2026

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… least four times since getting her green card, which DHS says proves her asylum claim was fraudulent. She was arrested by ICE Los Angeles yesterday. DHS statement to FOX: “On April 3, 2026, ICE officers in Los Angeles arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the niece and grandniece of Qasem Soleimani, the late head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020. “Soleimani Afshar entered the United States in June 2015 on a tourist visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2021, she became a green card holder under the Biden Administration. In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed, she traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent. “Her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, entered the United States in July 2015 on a student visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2023, she became a green card holder under the Biden administration. "It is a privilege to be granted green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”

Her asylum claim was fraudulent? No kidding.

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Fantastic! This is what we need. — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateProphet) April 4, 2026

Secretary Rubio, we Americans appreciate your firm, principled, and steadfast leadership in standing up to those who seek to denigrate our culture, our values, and our way of life. I sincerely hope you will be our next President. 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) April 4, 2026

The right move and the right decision. There can be zero tolerance for terrorists. — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) April 4, 2026

Supporting terror is a lot easier when you’re doing it from a place that gives you freedom, safety, and a voice those regimes would silence. — Lior 🪬 (@ChaiLife613) April 4, 2026

It's hard to express how satisfying it was to read this. — Hermes Lux (@HermesLux) April 4, 2026

Thank you! Get all those terrorist mercenaries and send them back to the hell they created for the people of Iran! — Dawn (@DawnAndTheX) April 4, 2026

I’ve never understood why we, as Americans, are somehow required by the rest of the world, to accept people who hate our country and what it stands for!



No more! — MAGA-Listless Vessel (@charliekulyrwah) April 4, 2026

We gave a GREEN CARD to the niece of the man who killed hundreds of American soldiers.



She traveled back to Iran FOUR TIMES after claiming asylum.



FOUR TIMES.



How many more are in the system? Audit every single claim under auto-pen Biden. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) April 4, 2026

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The story is really about the whole fake system of asylum. Why is anyone granted asylum and yet free to return to the country of their origin? Their status should be cancelled and automatic deportation carried out. Asylum claimants do this all the time: their claims are fake. — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) April 4, 2026

That she was related to a high-ranking Iranian government official might have been a big clue that her "asylum" claim was fraudulent as well. 🙄 — brotherdarul 🇺🇸🟠 (@brotherdarul) April 4, 2026

Her uncle is a celebrated martyr in Iran … we sincerely doubt she needed asylum in the United States or anywhere else. Good riddance.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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