AI Propaganda Video Shows Iran Hitting Baal-Headed Statue of Liberty With a Missile

For decades, there have been science fiction novels and movies warning of the impending takeover or destruction of the human race at the hands of artificial intelligence. Instead, we're mostly seeing it being used to create memes on social media, like playing dress-up with jack of all trades Marco Rubio.

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Then some are using AI to create propaganda. We published a couple of posts on photos of Gaza children with six fingers on each hand, standing in burned-out rubble.

This editor recently published a VIP post about a Chinese X account liking an AI video juxtaposing a little Iranian girl getting ready for school with a U.S. pilot getting ready to fire a missile at that school. Here it is again, if you missed it.

🇮🇷 Iran just released a video showing two parallel stories:



A girl getting ready to go to school, and a U.S. soldier getting ready to bomb the school she attends.



Brutal. https://t.co/Ykmv1vm0O8 — China in English (@En_chinaNews) March 10, 2026

Is Iran making these videos, or is it their allies, like China and Russia? Russia Today has posted a new one, supposedly from Iran, showing everyone from Native Americans to little girls on Epstein Island watching the skies as the United States rains down destruction from above. In "One Vengeance for All," though, the tables are turned, and Iran serves it right back to the Great Satan, firing a missile that destroys the Statue of Liberty (no big loss), which for some reason has its head replaced with that of the Canaanite god Baal.

'ONE VENGEANCE FOR ALL' — Iran 'bombs' the Statue of Liberty WITH THE HEAD OF BAAL pic.twitter.com/6tPH15fqkZ — RT (@RT_com) March 25, 2026

According to Russia Today, the video is courtesy of the Fars News Agency.

I didn’t know Iran had PR people — 👇 (@mymonkey0000) March 25, 2026

The Palestinians certainly had PR people, most of whom worked for Western media.

Iran's CGI tantrum: bombing a fake Liberty with Baal's head while Trump squeezes them for oil "presents" and crushes their nukes.



Pathetic losers. America wins again. MAGA 🔥 — The Last Best Hope of Earth (@TheLastHopeUSA) March 25, 2026

I think we aren't bombing them enough if they have time to make BS like this — leslie (@leslie59904273) March 25, 2026

Iran's regime dropping AI slop propaganda while Trump offers talks? Classic desperate flex from a regime on its last legs. The real 'vengeance' will be their own people finally breaking free. 🇺🇸 — NoPainNoWayne (@NoPainNoWayne) March 25, 2026

Got to appreciate fighting with Ai slop rather than actually fighting — ZACH (@ZMCopely) March 25, 2026

We may have underestimated Iran's capabilities. Their AI Slop Special Forces are world class. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) March 25, 2026

This is a video that all Marxist-Democrats can relate to. Just like the Islamists, they view the world as divided into victims and oppressors.....or indigenous and occupiers. — Hugh Everett (@HughEverett) March 25, 2026

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This is like when your little sister says shes gona kill you — Lawyered (@BitGrateful) March 25, 2026

They live in an alternate universe and their delusional state of being should be dealt with once and for all. — AJ (@janbayway) March 25, 2026

Iran’s Navy is at the bottom of the sea. Their Ayatollah is dead and their back-up Ayatollah hasn’t been seen on camera. If these AI videos are the best defense they have, they are in trouble. — DJ (@djpag1111) March 25, 2026

Always good to see a cameo by Qasem Soleimani.

All this after they kill tens of thousands of Iranians in cold blood. Sure. — Robert Lafferty (@IntelWatchman) March 25, 2026

A lot of liberals in the comments are saying that this video demands serious introspection. Democrats like Rep. Ted Lieu probably applauded the part that included Epstein Island.

We think it deserves some serious ridicule. And we'd really like to know who made it.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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