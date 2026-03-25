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AI Propaganda Video Shows Iran Hitting Baal-Headed Statue of Liberty With a Missile

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 25, 2026
AngieArtist

For decades, there have been science fiction novels and movies warning of the impending takeover or destruction of the human race at the hands of artificial intelligence. Instead, we're mostly seeing it being used to create memes on social media, like playing dress-up with jack of all trades Marco Rubio.

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Then some are using AI to create propaganda. We published a couple of posts on photos of Gaza children with six fingers on each hand, standing in burned-out rubble.

This editor recently published a VIP post about a Chinese X account liking an AI video juxtaposing a little Iranian girl getting ready for school with a U.S. pilot getting ready to fire a missile at that school. Here it is again, if you missed it.

Is Iran making these videos, or is it their allies, like China and Russia? Russia Today has posted a new one, supposedly from Iran, showing everyone from Native Americans to little girls on Epstein Island watching the skies as the United States rains down destruction from above. In "One Vengeance for All," though, the tables are turned, and Iran serves it right back to the Great Satan, firing a missile that destroys the Statue of Liberty (no big loss), which for some reason has its head replaced with that of the Canaanite god Baal.

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According to Russia Today, the video is courtesy of the Fars News Agency.

The Palestinians certainly had PR people, most of whom worked for Western media.

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Always good to see a cameo by Qasem Soleimani.

A lot of liberals in the comments are saying that this video demands serious introspection. Democrats like Rep. Ted Lieu probably applauded the part that included Epstein Island. 

We think it deserves some serious ridicule. And we'd really like to know who made it.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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