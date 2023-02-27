Closing out Black History Month, President Biden again did his thing Monday evening:

Biden whispers: “The most diverse administration in history” pic.twitter.com/LEBfIMbgi0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 27, 2023

Oh, and one more thing:

Biden: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/45SmdcYTYn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

From the New York Post:

President Biden told a White House audience “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” in a cringeworthy attempt at self-deprecating humor during an event celebrating Black History Month. The 80-year-old president made the bizarre remark moments after joking that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is black, no longer talks to him. “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is … you think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said, referring to a group of African-American sororities.

Biden has in the past demonstrated a knack for this kind of thing:

Joe Biden: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”pic.twitter.com/3uUvSK3Xwv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 27, 2023

If you were on an airplane that was death-spiraling towards the ground and the pilot came on to remind you it was “the most diverse flight crew ever,” would that calm your nerves? Didn’t think so.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre pivots to Trump and COVID when asked about Biden’s low approval numbers

POTUS tweet makes it clear Biden’s doing his best to help us keep living paycheck to paycheck

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: