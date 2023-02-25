Just to kick this off and set the tone, let’s start with some public education news in a couple parts of the country:

Chicago Democrat sounds alarm as 55 schools report no proficiency in math or reading: 'Very serious' https://t.co/ey2Ky5ylA0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 20, 2023

After FOX45's Project Baltimore reported that 23 Baltimore City Schools had zero students test proficient in math, the schools have gained national attention and sparked frustration in many.https://t.co/8HE0dRHo0I — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) February 19, 2023

That’s… not good at all.

However, the head of the American Federation of Teachers seems to have other priorities:

Q: Did Fla teachers complain of book banning before DeSantis started his “anti woke” crusade? Did we see pictures of tarps over classroom libraries? Were teachers threatened with felonies if they used the “wrong” book? A: No. Now that he is being exposed. Now it’s a hoax. https://t.co/8kHGdsazjB — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) February 25, 2023

Just for a bonus Weingarten, as usual, has the replies turned off.

The president of the teacher's union citing Biden's pet propagandist tells you all you need to know about the diseased state of education. https://t.co/ZEBVOSqoBO — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) February 25, 2023

It sure does.

The fact that you are QT’ing Aaron f’ing Rupar says a ton about YOU, Randi! He’s a known liar & deceptively edits videos. None of what you are saying is true, OF COURSE! Showing everyone who the real @rweingarten is! https://t.co/N240ePiPFd — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 25, 2023

Their narrative has gotten tired and discredited.

Parents having a say in what their children read at school is not book banning, Randi. And we both know it. https://t.co/lBkf7JGWyM — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 25, 2023

Parents having a say in what their kids are exposed to obviously scares the crap out of Weingarten and the Left.

Disabling replies is weak and embarrassing. Randi has to do it because most of her tweets are lies. https://t.co/JkGByMqRpe — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) February 25, 2023

Yep.

***

Related:

Randi Weingarten says Elon Musk isn’t using Twitter for its original intent but as a playground

Randi Weingarten agrees that we should forgive & forget when it comes to those who got Covid wrong

Here’s the latest on US student test scores while AFT President Randi Weingarten assesses education in Ukraine

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: