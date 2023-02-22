Because of all the “Building Back Better” and the rest of the economic utopia the Biden presidency has brought with it, many people have less money in their pockets than ever before. Part of that is energy costs.

Electricity is up:

As for natural gas, CNN reported three weeks ago that “it will still cost way more to keep warm than it did last winter:

Heating your home this winter likely won’t burn quite as big a hole in your wallet as initially forecast. Both the US Energy Information Administration and the National Energy Assistance Directors Association this month lowered their cost estimates for heating with natural gas and oil. That’s thanks to a combination of lower energy prices and a milder-than-expected winter. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it will still cost way more to keep warm than it did last winter. That’s driving a surge in the number of people applying for federal heating assistance — but not everyone will be able to get the help they need, as there’s less federal funding to distribute this year.

So, with all that in mind, allow Kamala Harris to explain how President Biden has saved you enough money on heating and electric bills to take an extra family vacation this year:

VP HARRIS: "We have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pocket to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation." pic.twitter.com/SCqxNurZXO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2023

This has to be a new low for a politician hoping everybody’s incredibly stupid.

Dear @VP – what color is the sky in your world?

Just wondering since my heat & electric bills are way over what they were before y’all started that green 🐂💩 https://t.co/H5abjk0xpe — Toni – reinstated! (@turnin2) February 22, 2023

This is 100% a lie https://t.co/3Fm3wxOZXK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2023

Huh? This is not correct based on the data. https://t.co/DyPMUg6vBc pic.twitter.com/eYZ6wC0pSG — Gordon Johnson (@GordonJohnson19) February 22, 2023



As the saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things but not how much money they have. They keep trying though.

