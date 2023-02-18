During remarks on Thursday, before refusing to take any questions because a reporter asked if he was compromised because of his family’s business dealings, President Biden acknowledged that some “objects” were shot down but it’s not known what they were:

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that three unmanned aerial objects shot down over the weekend by the U.S. military were “most likely tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions,” and were not connected to the massive Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down on Feb. 4. “We don’t yet know what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests that they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Biden said at the White House.

Considering that if these “objects” were to be recovered and made public it would just deepen the embarrassment for this administration, is the following news any surprise?

Breaking News: The U.S. ended the search for two of the unidentified objects it shot down, raising the possibility that the devices will never be collected. https://t.co/IGIb6xto0B — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 18, 2023

The U.S. military has ended its search for airborne objects shot down last week near Deadhorse, Alaska, and over Canada and Lake Huron, Michigan. https://t.co/UgLfR8E19r — Axios (@axios) February 18, 2023

That Illinois hobbyist club might be disappointed to know they’ll never get back the remains of their balloon.

Important enough to shoot a missile at but not important enough to persist in recovering the debris? How? https://t.co/qGGniEq76f — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) February 18, 2023

Yeah, go figure.

Well, well, what a surprise… ‘U.S. Calls Off Search for Unidentified Objects It Shot Down’ – The New York Times https://t.co/5D4Q460mv6 — Ross Coulthart (@rosscoulthart) February 18, 2023

They have called off the search for downed objects in Alaska and Lake Huron. It's just as well, we've embarrassed ourselves enough. Finding a kid's hobby balloon and a inflatable gorilla from a car dealership would not be a good look — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 18, 2023

And who knows, maybe they have found something but nobody’s going to say anything about it for obvious reasons.

