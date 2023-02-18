Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Munich Security Conference, and there was apparently a problem with Air Force 2 when she was trying to head back home:

The @VP’s blue-and-white plane is broken down. Kamala Harris will be flying back to the US from Germany on the C-17 support plane. pic.twitter.com/1l979qBINv — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 18, 2023

Harris & company ended up taking a backup C-17 jet back to the U.S.:

CONFIRMED – Harris departs from Munich on a USAF C-17.pic.twitter.com/sLmURjmxph — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 18, 2023

Another metaphor for this administration was spotted.

Metaphor alert says what https://t.co/q0kAuPhj1z — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) February 18, 2023

It's such a metaphor for the country today airlines trains inflation https://t.co/NpIYOpyOLC — Ultraspicybae (@Buffyinnyc) February 18, 2023

Kind of a metaphor for this administration. — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) February 18, 2023

As a bonus, part of Harris’ speech at the Munich conference was a warning about the existential threat of climate change — which of course was followed by a flight home in a C-17 while the primary jet will also eventually make its way back to the U.S.:

One very important area of focus for us has been to address and take our responsibility for what we must do in terms of the climate crisis, which, of course, is global in nature. And so — and, in fact, our friends in Europe have been asking for years that we would actually step up and do more. So under President Biden’s leadership, we are proud that — that the United States has invested an historic amount in what we must do to take on our role of responsibility in the climate crisis. And by that, I mean we have, with the support of Congress, dedicated $370 billion to this effort.

Is that “existential threat” now much worse because of all these people flying back home on their own jets after the conference (what’s the carbon footprint of a C-17)??

***

Related:

Andrea Mitchell asks VP Kamala Harris why Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want slavery taught in schools

Enjoy this clip of VP Harris trying to explain why ‘not helpful’ Chinese spy balloon was shot down

Kamala Harris shifts her attempt to sell you on electric buses into overdrive

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.