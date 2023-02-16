It appears that a situation of questionable ethics has been developing in California. At issue is the controversy over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Attorney General whose assemblymember wife is also in charge of his department’s budget.

A local news story has called the situation “questionable” (to say the least):

Out of the 40 million people in California, the person chosen to lead a legislative committee that oversees the budget of Attorney General Rob Bonta is the wife of Attorney General Rob Bonta… pic.twitter.com/71EIggZ4pf — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 10, 2023

Gov. Newsom was asked about it, and the possible future Democrat presidential candidate took a very familiar approach by pleading ignorance:

I asked Gov. Gavin Newsom if it’s ethical for Assemblymember M Bonta to lead a budget committee that oversees her husband AG Bonta’s budget. “I literally have no idea what you’re talking about,” he said even after I explained. pic.twitter.com/aLFCWotetq — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 16, 2023

Isn’t it amazing how those who would like to be viewed as the most “on top of everything” among us can suddenly be rendered clueless? Watch:

Exchange between me and Gov. Newsom when I asked him if it’s ethical for Assemblymember Bonta to lead budget committee that oversees her husband, AG Rob Bonta’s budget: “Thank you for informing me…” pic.twitter.com/h3fIzCPqmG — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 16, 2023

There’s something that sticks out like a sore thumb based on that clip (and not just Newsom’s telling body language):

Gavin Newsom on states not California: I can talk for hours about the evils of Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama. Gavin Newsom on California: I literally have no idea what you’re talking about. https://t.co/uY5XlAEDeM — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 16, 2023

Weird, right?

I'm kind of surprised he didn't have a comeback that was something about Florida. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) February 16, 2023

Sort of a missed opportunity there for Newsom.

We’ll go ahead and add this disclaimer even though Newsom would give no such quarter to any claims about DeSantis:

I want to clarify Gov. Newsom’s office is totally separate from the Assembly and Attorney General, and this isn’t something he has control over. I asked him this in an effort to get as many state leaders as I can to weigh in. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 16, 2023

Newsom clearly did NOT want to weigh in.

***

Related:

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ‘as Calif. goes so goes the world’ tweet backfires just a little

Gavin Newsom really needs DeSantis to be the squirrel that distracts us from California’s decline

Gov. Gavin Newsom tells reporter why guns are bad (while surrounded by armed security)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.