Earlier today Matt Taibbi explained in one tweet why some people are hell-bent on reducing what’s been revealed in the Twitter Files as a “partisan pissing match.” The reason for that blowback is because what the files show goes so much deeper:

It’s amazing that there are still many who say there isn’t yet any “proof,” but since that’s still a common claim in some media/Dem circles, one reply is worth bringing into this conversation:

Nice try, but no. Taibbi threw that tweet into the reality shredder with ease:

