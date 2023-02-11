Earlier today Matt Taibbi explained in one tweet why some people are hell-bent on reducing what’s been revealed in the Twitter Files as a “partisan pissing match.” The reason for that blowback is because what the files show goes so much deeper:

The people determined to reduce the Twitter Files into a partisan pissing match are doing so precisely because the real targets of these stories aren't parties, but the FBI, DHS, DOD, and other massive state entities who've been improperly meddling in domestic speech. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) February 11, 2023

It’s amazing that there are still many who say there isn’t yet any “proof,” but since that’s still a common claim in some media/Dem circles, one reply is worth bringing into this conversation:

And your proof is? Oh yes, Elon Musk. 🙄 — Victor Simon (@VictorS25208221) February 12, 2023

Nice try, but no. Taibbi threw that tweet into the reality shredder with ease:

No, my proof is a trove of emails from the FBI and DHS and thousands of moderation requests in spreadsheet form from agencies across the government – information that is damning, nonpartisan, and went totally ignored by captive media when published. https://t.co/qZLeFv4L32 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) February 12, 2023

Well, there it is.

They are attacking you because you are going against the narrative and presenting facts. Is it too much to ask for journalists to be objective?

I have respect for your handling of this matter. It's quite a rabbit hole. — pamela (@my4loves5) February 12, 2023

The people who keep making these kinds of statements have so obviously not read a single word of the #TwitterFiles. — Nicole LaBonté 🇺🇸😻 (@nicolelabonte) February 12, 2023

I don’t understand why people are so pro big brother — Steve (@Cal_sssteve) February 12, 2023

***

***

