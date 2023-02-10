In an interview yesterday President Biden said the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the entire country before being shot down off the Carolina coast was “not a major” security breach.

Either this administration knows they made a mistake last time by not bringing to balloon down sooner, or this latest object was considered to be more of a major breach:

JUST IN – U.S. military has shot down a "high-altitude object" the size of a "small car" over Alaska in the past hour. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 10, 2023

At the White House briefing, John Kirby said the object was near a military instillation in Alaska when it was brought down:

The USAF has downed a second high altitude object over Alaska as it posed a threat to civilian flight. pic.twitter.com/5JR6OyP9ta — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 10, 2023

Kirby said the object was the size of a small car:

#BREAKING: John Kirby confirms the Biden administration ordered fighter aircraft shot down "a high altitude object over Alaska air space…within the last hour" that we had been tracking for "the last 24 hours," adding "the object…posed a reasonable threat" pic.twitter.com/8Aa70xZ3zj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 10, 2023

John Kirby to NBC's @KellyO on a "high-altitude object" being shot down over U.S. air space in Alaska: "[T]he President absolutely was involved in this decision. He ordered it…We're calling this an object b/c that's the best description we have rn. We do not know who owns it" pic.twitter.com/nuYTyWceDE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 10, 2023

So objects can be brought down before they’re allowed to fly over the entire country? Good to know.

So you *can* shoot down things over Alaska. Interesting. https://t.co/3pRUxqHZhx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 10, 2023

Hang on. I was reliably informed that we couldn't possibly take down a "high altitude object" like that over Alaska, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, or anywhere else. https://t.co/NPkBKRThf7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2023

According to Kirby it’s not yet known which country the “object” originated from.

