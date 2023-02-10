In an interview yesterday President Biden said the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the entire country before being shot down off the Carolina coast was “not a major” security breach.

Either this administration knows they made a mistake last time by not bringing to balloon down sooner, or this latest object was considered to be more of a major breach:

At the White House briefing, John Kirby said the object was near a military instillation in Alaska when it was brought down:

Kirby said the object was the size of a small car:

So objects can be brought down before they’re allowed to fly over the entire country? Good to know.

According to Kirby it’s not yet known which country the “object” originated from.

***

***

