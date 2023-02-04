According to a media report, the U.S. government knew a Chinese spy balloon was approaching the U.S. about a week ago, and their initial strategy was to do nothing an hope nobody noticed:

As it turns out, US authorities were well aware of the unidentified object that had entered American airspace on Jan. 28, that had then left and re-entered over North Idaho on Tuesday. But with such a high-profile trip at stake, keeping it on the down-low was key.

By the time the thing became visible in Montana, President Joe Biden had already been briefed and the White House was scrambling to decide whether to blast it from the sky.

The gravity of the situation was only exacerbated by Montana being home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, which houses a large portion of the US’s Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles.
[…]
For now, the White House opted not to inform the American public. Events, however, soon forced Biden’s hand.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had high praise for Biden:

Now that whatever intel was gained has already been sent to Beijing Schumer’s looking forward to analyzing the technology.

Trending

The belated “victory lap” will no doubt continue during Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

This should be the actual takeaway from this event:

***

Related:

Report: WH knew about the Chinese spy balloon a week ago but opted to hope nobody would notice it

Biden finally comments about the Chinese spy balloon over U.S.

David Axelrod has a problem with the Right’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: