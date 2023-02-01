Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich is now a professor and “income inequality” lecturer who would like to increase taxes on people who make lots of money but produce nothing of value (according to the Left) and he really tripped all over himself with this take:

Really?

Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

Trending

Reich no doubt thinks his income inequality hot takes are the epitome of value and absolutely priceless.

Nobody does self-owns like Reich.

***

Related:

Robert Reich blames Big Egg and corporate greed for the price of eggs

Robert Reich gets schooled after his latest God-awful take on the Second Amendment

Just when we think Robert Reich CAN’T out-stupid himself he proves us wrong with 1 doozy of a tweet

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismRobert Reichtaxeswealth