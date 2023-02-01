Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich is now a professor and “income inequality” lecturer who would like to increase taxes on people who make lots of money but produce nothing of value (according to the Left) and he really tripped all over himself with this take:

A growing sector of the US economy produces nothing of value. Corporate law. Wall street. Private equity. Hedge funds. The only things this “zero-sum” sector produces are more ultra-rich people. Why not heavily tax zero-sum work while subsidizing work that generates social good? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 1, 2023

Really?

Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

What do you produce, Robert? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 1, 2023

What exactly do you create of value? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 1, 2023

Reich no doubt thinks his income inequality hot takes are the epitome of value and absolutely priceless.

Add Berkley professors to your list. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) February 1, 2023

It’s not clear to me that Robert Reich produced anything of value. https://t.co/DCk2JAtrpQ — 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖔𝖓 𝖛𝖔𝖓 𝕱𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖈𝖑𝖚𝖈𝖐 (@jmoser9) February 1, 2023

You fit in to that category. Nice self-own. https://t.co/8B7Y836bfi — Bill Maron (@BillMaron3) February 1, 2023

Nobody does self-owns like Reich.

