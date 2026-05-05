Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Powerful American Dream Speech of 2026 — No Notes, Pure Fire

Today, Marco Rubio filled in for Karoline Leavitt who is out on maternity leave. One reporter asked him a poignant question, and as only Marco Rubio can do, he had the perfect response off the cuff.
While filling in for @PressSec, @marcorubio answers a powerful question: "What is your hope for America at a time such as this?"— Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) May 5, 2026
His answer blew me away. pic.twitter.com/ahE3neoHTJ
It's always so clear Marco Rubio has such hope for America and truly believes in this country.
Wow. Our future president https://t.co/Z3DAb4Pi3N— Liberty 7 USA (@Liberty7Usa) May 5, 2026
It's possible. A good Florida man.
Rubio 2028. Hands Down.— heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) May 5, 2026
"My hope for America it that is continues to be the place where anyone anyplace can achieve anything. Where you are not limited by the circumstances of your birth, by the color of your skin, by your ethnicity, but frankly it's a place where you are able… https://t.co/CaRwucPGu4
He’s very good at this. https://t.co/Jr7JC1sKUD— Al’s Lacrosse, Bitcoin Curmudgeon (@lacrosse_al) May 5, 2026
He is. He is American Exceptionalism. He is what every immigrant should strive to be.
A one-minute encapsulation of the American Dream for our generation and the many that will follow. #America250 https://t.co/vw9yJYIPsA— Rep. Mike Dovilla (@mikedovilla) May 5, 2026
Recommended
Straight into my veins 👇 https://t.co/CTfczTGFw1— MJ (@futuredci) May 5, 2026
Well said, Secretary Rubio. https://t.co/Ykmb3mc3Kf— Liv (@throughtheshire) May 5, 2026
Aaaaaand everyone in that room just got redpilled.— Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 5, 2026
As it should be.
Marco Rubio. No hesitation. No ummms, no searching for an answer. I wanted him to be the candidate in 2016. But, I think God had a plan. I hope it's what I think it is.— Alessandra (@SJM29917074) May 5, 2026
Marco always seems content to walk out the plan God has placed before him and thrives where he is planted.
Perfect articulation of not only the American Dream but what it means to be an American.— Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) May 5, 2026
“It is a unique and exceptional country!” Spot on – because of it’s roots in a Christian worldview!— Steve Hinton (@stvhintonauthor) May 5, 2026
He needs to be the Press secretary until Karoline comes back. He is stupendous.— Tina Vallejo (@Calangel89) May 5, 2026
To be fair, he has many jobs already.
Incredible and absolutely beautiful answer.— Common Sense California (@sensecaliforni) May 5, 2026
Really wasn’t sure when he was nominated to be Secretary of State. How wrong I was.— JoePol (@JoePol14) May 5, 2026
Future President right here.
He's a true statesman.
That’s what the majority of Americans feel by the way. They just don’t want a bunch of illegals and people subverting our way of life. That is the problem right now.— TXGirl (@WendyDFW78) May 5, 2026
No hesitation. An exceptional answer 🇺🇸— Autumnleaves (@HerockV) May 5, 2026
It's exactly what most Americans want. Most Americans want to preserve our way of life and control the border. Then, allow those who are chosen to immigrate into the country instead of sneaking in. That seems reasonable.
Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.
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