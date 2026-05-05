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Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Powerful American Dream Speech of 2026 — No Notes, Pure Fire

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Today, Marco Rubio filled in for Karoline Leavitt who is out on maternity leave. One reporter asked him a poignant question, and as only Marco Rubio can do, he had the perfect response off the cuff. 

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It's always so clear Marco Rubio has such hope for America and truly believes in this country. 

It's possible. A good Florida man.

He is. He is American Exceptionalism. He is what every immigrant should strive to be.

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As it should be.

Marco always seems content to walk out the plan God has placed before him and thrives where he is planted.

To be fair, he has many jobs already. 

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He's a true statesman. 

It's exactly what most Americans want. Most Americans want to preserve our way of life and control the border. Then, allow those who are chosen to immigrate into the country instead of sneaking in. That seems reasonable. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS FLORIDA FLORIDA MAN MARCO RUBIO AMERICA 250

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