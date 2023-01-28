Until earlier this month, progressive Democrat Mondaire Jones was a U.S. Representative from the state of New York. Just a few days ago Jones joined CNN as an in-air commentator, and he’s off to a flying start since that time and it’s clear that Van Jones might have some competition:
This is next level 🤡🌎. pic.twitter.com/Q2HM4X4Nb8
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 28, 2023
Wow, there’s a couple of different narratives to unpack in this one:
If you think the Memphis police officers had to be white in order to exhibit anti-Blackness, you need to take that AP African American Studies course Ron DeSantis just banned.
— Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) January 28, 2023
That’s something else…
Mondaire proves DeSantis right here. Hope he keeps it up
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 28, 2023
Is this… is this supposed to be an argument FOR that course?
— MrTate (@MrTate) January 28, 2023
This is a great argument against the CRT course masquerading as AP African American history. https://t.co/HR96s33KgU
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023
🌌 🤡 🧠 https://t.co/0a60FYU0b6
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 28, 2023
Jones was explaining a lot, except maybe not in the way he planned.
You work for CNN.
Dumbest tweet ever. https://t.co/obRI7OmZdU
— Nuclear Skinny (@NuclearSkinny) January 28, 2023
Van Jones Junior pic.twitter.com/EmkABvDRUz
— Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) January 28, 2023
