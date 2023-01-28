Until earlier this month, progressive Democrat Mondaire Jones was a U.S. Representative from the state of New York. Just a few days ago Jones joined CNN as an in-air commentator, and he’s off to a flying start since that time and it’s clear that Van Jones might have some competition:

This is next level 🤡🌎. pic.twitter.com/Q2HM4X4Nb8 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 28, 2023

Wow, there’s a couple of different narratives to unpack in this one:

If you think the Memphis police officers had to be white in order to exhibit anti-Blackness, you need to take that AP African American Studies course Ron DeSantis just banned. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) January 28, 2023

That’s something else…

Mondaire proves DeSantis right here. Hope he keeps it up — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 28, 2023

Is this… is this supposed to be an argument FOR that course? — MrTate (@MrTate) January 28, 2023

This is a great argument against the CRT course masquerading as AP African American history. https://t.co/HR96s33KgU — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Jones was explaining a lot, except maybe not in the way he planned.

You work for CNN. Dumbest tweet ever. https://t.co/obRI7OmZdU — Nuclear Skinny (@NuclearSkinny) January 28, 2023

Van Jones Junior pic.twitter.com/EmkABvDRUz — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) January 28, 2023

***

Related:

Rep. Mondaire Jones still claiming that Officer Brian Sicknick was ‘bludgeoned to death’ on January 6

Rep. Mondaire Jones is a lawyer by trade and says Biden has the legal authority to cancel student debt

‘Seriously … what?’ Dem Rep. Mondaire Jones’ account of bizarre moment between him and Joe Biden raises concerns about ‘elder abuse’

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.