The haters need to back off Joe Biden already. He’s totally up to the job of being President of the United States! He’s in the best shape of his life!

When Rep. Mondaire Jones was at the WH last week, he told Biden their party needed him more involved in passing voting legislation on the Hill. Biden “just sort of stared at me,” Jones said, describing an “awkward silence” that passed between the two. https://t.co/tYhKMez6aa — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) June 23, 2021

See? He’s great!

Wait, what?

You know, we’re starting to think that maybe Joe Biden isn’t as sharp as we’ve been told.

Did Biden know where he was and who he was talking to? — rebel millennial (stonks/tendies) (@patriotic_giant) June 23, 2021

“Biden’s aide carefully wiped some drool from the President’s mouth and placed a fresh bowl of tapioca in front of the leader of the free world.” https://t.co/vQ1LM7s5UF — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 23, 2021

Biden is not all there. https://t.co/zIJba6zA4n — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2021

He's gone. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2021

"Sir this voting rights legislation is the most important thing we are working on and we really need you front and center on it." Biden: pic.twitter.com/p3t1v1KvgC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2021

In all honesty, though, if Mondaire Jones’ account is accurate, somebody needs to step in to stop this. It’s just cruel at this point.

Elder abuse. — Groundless Gull (@Seagull_No1_Fan) June 23, 2021